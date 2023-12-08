Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet rose sharply on Thursday after it introduced its new Gemini AI model.

Advertisement

Shares of Alphabet soared on Thursday, as the company announced its AI model Gemini as a response to OpenAI, backed by rival Microsoft.

Shares rose 5.31% and traded at $136.9 (€127.04) by market close on Thursday, taking the company’s market value to $80 billion.

Gemini is Alphabet’s long-awaited chance to reclaim its place ai-leading gloryWhich was somewhat influenced by OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch last November.

According to the company, Gemini will be able to process many types of audio, video and text formats. It is also considered faster than OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT model, GPT-4 Turbo.

More interestingly, it can also clearly identify magic tricks, especially ones based on sleight of hand, as well as make art suggestions based on users’ available colors and other materials.

Users can also choose how much processing power they want, with the Gemini coming in three versions. The largest of these will be mostly directed toward data centers, while the smallest will be ideal for mobile devices.

According to Eli Collins, vice president of product at DeepMind, Gemini is significantly cheaper than previous Google DeepMind AI products, which were larger but more expensive.

Alphabet chose these three different versions of its AI models due to concerns about how expensive GenAI models can be to develop, as well as how to develop them more efficiently going forward.

Gemini is expected to surpass anything Alphabet has offered so far. According to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, it is “one of the largest science and engineering efforts we have ever undertaken as a company”.

The new AI model is expected to help Alphabet recover from the recent embarrassment caused by its Bard chatbot sharing false information in a marketing video. This caused the company to lose approximately $100 billion in market value at that time, some of which has now been compensated by the launch of Gemini.

The company has also announced that it will merge some of Gemini’s technology with its Bard chatbot, in what appears to be an effort to further improve the latter.

This could potentially be the right time for Alphabet to launch its own AI model, as ChatGPIT has started to lose some of its luster amid increasing user complaints of errors following an update to the system.

Thus, if Gemini turns out to be as good as Alphabet claims, there is potentially a wide open market for ChatGPT’s disgruntled customers to attract.

This could be a good opportunity for Alphabet to recapture some of the AI-powered cloud revenue lost by Google Cloud to Microsoft Azure. Google Cloud fell to a three-year low in the third quarter of this year, while Azure’s market share grew.

Currently, in an effort to boost sales and awareness of Gemini, Alphabet is targeting more startups that already use its software.

Source