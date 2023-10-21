To find multi-bagger stocks, what underlying trends should we look for in a business? First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. If you see this, it usually means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of opportunities for profitable reinvestment. And in light of that, the trends we’re seeing alphabetical (NASDAQ:GOOGL) looks very promising so let’s take a look.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on the alphabet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$77b ÷ (US$383b – US$78b) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

so, Alphabet’s ROCE is 25%. This is a fantastic return and what’s more, it’s also higher than the average 7.0% earned by companies in the same industry.

See our latest analysis for Alphabet

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alphabet compares to its past returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you’d like, you can see the forecasts from the analysts covering Alphabet here Free.

What can we tell from Alphabet’s ROCE trend?

We like the trends we’re seeing from Alphabet. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have increased substantially to 25%. The amount of capital employed has also increased by 68%. Increasing returns on increasing amounts of capital are common among multi-baggers and that’s why we’re impressed.

Alphabet’s final line on ROCE

To summarize, Alphabet has proven that it can reinvest in the business and generate high returns on capital employed, which is great. And given that the stock has performed exceptionally well over the past five years, investors are taking notice of these patterns. In light of this, we think it’s worth taking a further look at this stock because if Alphabet can maintain these trends, it could have a bright future.

Although Alphabet looks impressive, no company is worth an unlimited price tag. Intrinsic Value in Us Infographic Free The research report helps see if GOOGL is currently trading at a fair value.

If you want to discover more stocks earning high returns, check out these Free List of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source: finance.yahoo.com