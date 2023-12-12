Alphabet loses antitrust battle with Epic Games on Google Play

(Bloomberg) — Google’s mobile app store maintains a monopoly in the Android app distribution and payments market, a federal jury in California ruled, dealing a blow to the technology giant in a high-stakes antitrust battle with Epic Games Inc.

After deliberating for less than four hours following a nearly month-long trial in San Francisco, jurors on Monday found that Google Play, Alphabet Inc. The entity knowingly exercises monopoly power through Google’s anti-competitive conduct. The decision could potentially jeopardize the billions of dollars of revenue generated by Google’s App Store.

US District Judge James Donato, who is overseeing the lawsuit, will decide whether Google should open the door to payment and app distribution methods outside its App Store after ruling that Google Play policies were unlawful.

Epic sued Google three years ago, claiming the tech company dominated the Android app distribution market for more than a decade by making side deals with rivals and using its resources to thwart competition. Had a monopoly.

In its defense, Google argued that its partnership helps phones running the Android operating system compete better against smartphone market rival Apple Inc.’s iPhone.

Epic, known for its popular Fortnite game, was the only stakeholder to challenge Alphabet in the trial after the Mountain View, California-based company recently reached a settlement with consumers, the state attorney general and Match Group Inc. All of which targeted Google Play policies. In complaints. Epic lost a similar antitrust challenge to Apple over its App Store two years ago.

