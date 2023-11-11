key insights

Alphabet’s estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is US$184

Alphabet’s US$133 share price suggests it may be undervalued by 28%

The analyst price target for GOOGL is US$153, which is 17% below our fair value estimate

Today we are talking about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it’s not too hard to follow, as you’ll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in many ways, so we’ll point out that DCF isn’t perfect for every situation. For those who are interested in learning equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Alphabet

What is estimated valuation?

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of future cash flows by their estimated value in today’s dollars:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, million) US$86.6b US$98.0b US$114.6b US$123.5b US$130.4b US$136.3b US$141.5b US$146.2b US$150.6b US$154.8b growth rate estimates source analyzer x15 analyzer x13 analyzer x3 analyzer x2 Estimate @ 5.52% Estimate @ 4.53% Estimate @ 3.84% Estimate @ 3.35% Estimate @ 3.01% Estimate @ 2.77% 7.5% discount on current price ($, million) US$80.6k US$84.8k US$92.2k US$92.5k US$90.8k US$88.3k US$85.3k US$82.0k US$78.6k US$75.1k

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = US$850B

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after the first stage. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with a 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount the future cash flows to today’s value, using an equity cost of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$155b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.5%- 2.2%) = US$3.0t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= US$3.0T÷ (1 + 7.5%)10= US$1.5T

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in the total equity value, which in this case is US$2.3t. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$133, the company currently appears to be undervalued at a 28% discount to the stock price. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

important beliefs

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with these results, do your own calculations and play with the assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Alphabet as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. Is. In this calculation we have used 7.5%, which is based on a leverage beta of 1.055. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT analysis for alphabet

Strength

weakness

opportunity

Threat

looking ahead:

While important, the DCF calculation ideally won’t be the only analysis you examine for a company. It is not possible to achieve foolproof valuation with the DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to “What assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” For example, if the terminal price growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically change the overall result. Can we find out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For the alphabet, there are three important things you should investigate further:

financial health:Does GOOGL have a good balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. future earnings: How does GOOGL’s growth rate compare to its competitors and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. Other high quality options:Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

P.S. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculations for every US stock every day, so if you want to know the intrinsic value of another stock just search here.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source: finance.yahoo.com