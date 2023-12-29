Alphabet Inc. amid market boom. (GOOG) Stock Drops: What Investors Need to Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed the latest trading day at $141.28, marking a -0.11% change from the previous session’s close. The change lagged the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

The company’s stock has gained 3.69% over the past month, lagging behind the Computer & Technology sector’s gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500’s gain of 5.28%.

Alphabet Inc.’s upcoming earnings release will be of great interest to investors. The company is estimated to post EPS of $1.62, up 54.29% from the same quarter last year. Additionally, our latest consensus estimate is for revenue of $70.59 billion, which represents an increase of 11.83% from the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates show that analysts are expecting earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $254.75 billion. These totals would represent changes of +27.85% and +8.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These recent revisions reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive changes in estimates reflect analyst optimism regarding the company’s business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with future stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have established the Zacks Rank, a specialized model that considers these estimate changes and provides an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. This month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher. Currently, Alphabet Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Based on valuation, Alphabet Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.24. Its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.93, so one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOG’s PEG ratio is currently 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet-Services industry was 2.44 at market close yesterday.

The Internet – services industry is part of the computer and technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries ranked above 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our individual industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

