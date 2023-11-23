Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can This Continue?

A month has passed since the last earnings report of Alphabet (GOOGL). Shares have increased about 10.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue until its next earnings release, or is Alphabet about to decline? Before we look at how investors and analysts have reacted recently, let’s take a look at its most recent earnings report to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Alphabet Q3 earnings and revenue beat, up year over year

Alphabet’s third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. This figure increased by 46.2% year on year.

Revenues of $76.7 billion increased 11% year over year (11% at constant currency).

Excluding total traffic acquisition cost or TAC (the share of revenue shared with Google’s partners and the amount paid to distribution partners and others who direct traffic to Google’s website), net revenue was $64.05 billion, up from $63.13 billion. Passed the consensus mark of. The figure increased 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

TAC of $12.64 billion increased 6.9% year over year.

Top-line growth was driven by solid search and YouTube performance. The rising cloud and other bets segments were positive. Also, the improvement in the advertising business was a plus.

Its growing momentum in Pixel devices was positive.

However, Alphabet is seeing sluggishness in Google Network ads, which remains a concern. The company experienced slow growth in Google Cloud revenue, which was a big negative.

The company’s shares fell 6.8% in pre-market trading due to lower-than-expected Google Cloud revenue.

Alphabet’s growing investment in AI to boost its search, YouTube and cloud businesses is likely to yield huge returns in the coming days. This is expected to instill hope among investors towards the stock in the coming days.

detail section

Alphabet reports revenue under Google Services, Google Cloud and other bets.

Google Services:

Revenue from Google’s services business grew 10.8% year over year to $67.99 billion, accounting for 88.6% of total revenue.

Within this business, search revenue from Google-owned sites rose 11.3% year over year to $44.03 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.04 billion.

YouTube’s advertising revenue improved 12.4% year over year to $7.95 billion, while network advertising revenue declined 2.6% to $7.7 billion. While YouTube ad revenue was ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.84 billion, network ad revenue was below the consensus mark of $7.9 billion.

Total Google advertising revenue increased 9.5% year over year to $59.65 billion and was 77.8% of total revenue. The figure beat the consensus mark of $58.94 billion.

Google’s other revenue, which includes Google Play and YouTube non-advertising revenue, was $8.34 billion in the third quarter, up 20.9% year over year. The figure came ahead of the consensus mark of $7.96 billion.

Google Cloud:

Google Cloud revenue increased 22.5% year over year to $8.41 billion, accounting for 10.9% of total revenue for the quarter. The reported metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.54 billion.

Other Bets:

Other Bets revenue was $297 million, up 42.1% year over year and accounting for 0.4% of total first quarter revenue. This figure beats the consensus mark of $284 million.

regional details

EMEA (29.5% of total revenue): GOOGL generated $22.7 billion in revenue from the region, growing 17% year over year.

APAC (17.1% of total revenues): The region generated revenues of $13.13 billion, up 14% from year-ago quarter levels.

Other Americas (6% of total revenues): This region generated revenues of $4.6 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

United States (47.4% of total revenue): Alphabet generated $36.35 billion in revenue from the region, an increase of 9% from the prior year quarter’s level.

operational details

Costs and operating expenses were $55.35 billion, up 6.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenue, the figure declined 300 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Operating margin was 27.8%, up 300 bps year-on-year. Segment-wise, Google Services’ operating margin stood at 35.2%, up 440 bps from last year’s quarter level.

Google Cloud reported operating income of $266 million, compared with a loss of $440 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Bets reported a loss of $1.19 million, compared with a loss of $1.22 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Balance sheet

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $119.9 billion, up from $118.3 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Long-term debt stood at $13.8 billion at the end of the reported quarter, compared to $13.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Alphabet generated $30.7 billion in cash from operations in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $28.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

GOOGL spent $8.06 billion on capital expenditures, generating free cash flow of $22.6 billion in the reported quarter.

How have estimates been going since then?

A downward trend has been seen in the estimates reviewed by investors in the last month.

vgm score

Currently, Alphabet has an excellent Growth Score of A, although it lags far behind on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following a somewhat similar path, the stock was allotted a grade of D on the value side, placing it at the bottom. 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an overall VGM Score of B. If you are not focused on one strategy, this score is what you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates for the stock have been broadly moving downwards, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward revision. Notably, Alphabet has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect in-line returns from the stock over the next few months.

