Alphabet (GOOGL) stock sank due to market gains: Know why

Alphabet (GOOGL) finished at $134.99 in the latest trading session, representing a -1.42% adjustment from its last day’s close. The change lagged the S&P 500’s gain of 0.41% on the day. At the same time, the Dow gained 0.36% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Shares of the Internet search leader have gained 5.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer & Technology sector’s gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500’s gain of 4.91%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on Alphabet’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent growth of 52.38% year-over-year. Additionally, our most recent Consensus Estimate is projecting revenue of $70.64 billion, which represents an increase of 11.9% from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the full fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $254.77 billion, which would indicate changes of +26.1% and +8.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive estimate revisions reflect analysts’ confidence in the company’s business performance and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have established the Zacks Rank, a specialized model that considers these estimate changes and provides an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. This month, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Right now, Alphabet has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.81. This valuation represents a discount to its industry’s average Forward P/E of 24.07.

Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet-Services industry was 2.22 at market close yesterday.

The Internet – services industry is part of the computer and technology sector. This industry, which currently holds a Zacks Industry Rank 67, finds itself in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to keep track of all of these stock-moving metrics and others in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com