Alphabet (GOOGL) stock declines despite market gains: Important facts to note

At the latest market close, Alphabet (GOOGL) hit $131.94, up -0.48% from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500, which posted a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

As of today, shares of the internet search leader had fallen by 1.52% last month. In that same time, the Computer & Technology sector has gained 5.93%, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.94%.

The investment community will be keeping a close eye on Alphabet’s performance in its upcoming earnings report. The company’s upcoming EPS is estimated at $1.60, which represents an increase of 52.38% compared to the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.64 billion, up 11.9% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $254.77 billion, which represent changes of +26.1% and +8.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to Alphabet’s analyst forecasts. These latest adjustments often reflect the changing dynamics of short-term trading patterns. Therefore, positive changes in estimates reflect analyst optimism regarding the company’s business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Alphabet currently sports a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.04. This represents a discount relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 26.86.

One should also note that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. As of market close yesterday, the Internet-Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36.

The Internet – services industry is part of the computer and technology sector. This industry, which currently holds a Zacks Industry Rank 67, finds itself in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the strength of our specific industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks that make up the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

