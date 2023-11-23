Alphabet GOOGL recently introduced a notification feature in its previously added birthday reminder feature for Google Contacts.

Specifically, Google Contacts now allows users to receive notifications for any “important dates” added to their contacts via the overflow menu or by scrolling down.

Additionally, users can create new reminders for birthdays, anniversaries, and more with custom labels available in increments of 2 days, 7 days, and 2 weeks in advance.

We believe that the new feature added to Google Contacts will probably provide a better experience to Android users.

Alphabet Inc. Value and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. Value and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Citation

Increasing focus on Google Contacts

The latest move is in line with Alphabet’s intensified focus on strengthening its Google Contacts app with the new update.

Additionally, Alphabet recently added a personalized Contacts Android widget to Google Contacts, which features various configurations including a profile image, calling and messaging shortcuts, and the contact name.

Additionally, the company also added local time and weather information to address entries on Google Contacts. This feature displays the city, current time, temperature and status visually and textually.

Additionally, Alphabet unveiled a tablet redesign for Google Contacts, which changed to a navigation rail and a dual-column UI, with contacts listed on the left and details on the right.

To finish

We believe all of the above efforts will likely strengthen Alphabet’s Android offering, which will, in turn, boost its Google Services segment, which accounts for the bulk of total revenue.

In the third quarter of 2023, Google services revenue increased by 10.8% year on year to $67.99 billion, accounting for 88.6% of total revenue.

Our model projects Google Services revenue to be $72.79 billion in Q4 2023, representing growth of 7.3% from 2022.

Strength in the highlighted segment is likely to aid its overall financial performance in the coming period. This, in turn, will instill optimism among investors in the stock.

Our model estimate for total revenues in Q4 2023 is pegged at $81.95 billion, representing growth of 7.8% year-over-year.

Notably, the company has gained 57.1% on a year-over-year basis compared to the industry’s growth of 56.4%.

Zacks Rank and Consider the Stock

Currently, Alphabet holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some of the better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are badger meter bmi, Arista Networks ANET and snowflake snow. While Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Salesforce each hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). you can see The full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Badger Meter have increased 37.8% in the year-to-date period. BMI’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently estimated at 20.39%.

Arista Networks shares are up 78.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently estimated at 19.77%.

Snowflake shares are up 18% in the year-to-date period. SNOW’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently estimated at 64.74%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com