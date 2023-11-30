Alphabet (GOOG) gained 9% in third quarter

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Select Equity Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the Investor Class: ARTNX returned -4.77%, its Advisor Class: APDNX returned -4.77%, and the Institutional Class: APHNX returned -4.71%, while the S&P 500 Index returned -3.27. % Was. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Artisan Select Equity Fund shares Alphabet Inc. stake in Q3 2023 investor letter (NASDAQ:GOOG). Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. On November 29, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $136.40 per share. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s one-month return was 6.92%, and its shares gained 34.45% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.698 trillion.

Artisan Select Equity Fund said Alphabet Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:GOOG) made the following comments:

“Our best performing stock this quarter was Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), up 9%. The company reported solid second-quarter results across most of its divisions. Importantly, profits grew faster than revenues due to improving operating margins. The company is showing greater cost discipline, a trend we are seeing in many technology-related companies. In addition to solid results, Alphabet shares are also likely to benefit from a more optimistic outlook on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). Alphabet suffered losses earlier this year as some investors believed Alphabet was lagging behind in AI and could lose its dominance in search to competitors like Microsoft. It seems that the fear is over. Our approach has not changed, and we are confident that Alphabet will successfully integrate AI into search and other areas of its business.”

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks sixth on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was in 163 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter, up from 152 the previous quarter.

