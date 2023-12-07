Alphabet, AMD, C3.ai, GameStop, and more market movers

Stocks rallied on Thursday after three straight days of decline, having rallied in recent weeks on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates several times next year, perhaps in March.

Signs of easing inflation and slowing growth — which could encourage the Fed to lower borrowing costs — have sent the S&P 500 to its best month in more than a year, but investors are now rallying and its Digesting the implications. Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday, adding to some pressure on stocks as traders await weekly jobless claims data due later in the day ahead of the closely watched US jobs report on Friday. Comes before.

The movement of shares on Thursday is as follows:

Alphabet gained 2.7% in premarket trading a day after Google launched the highly anticipated launch of Gemini, its most advanced artificial intelligence software model. The group said there are three versions of Gemini for different applications, with the most powerful version undergoing safety testing and review ahead of an expected launch early next year.

Advanced Micro Devices rose 3.4% after the chipmaker announced new products that could make it a player in the artificial intelligence chip sector to rival Nvidia. AMD on Wednesday unveiled a new line of laptop processors designed to boost the performance of AI applications by up to 60%, as well as data-center chips it said could outperform a comparable Nvidia product by 60% for some AI workloads. Can perform up to % better.

C3.ai fell 10% after the enterprise AI software provider posted mixed results for the October quarter, with earnings per share ahead of analysts’ expectations but sales falling short of estimates. The company’s January quarter guidance also fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

GameStop fell 7.8% after the stock, popular among the video game seller and retail investors, reported third-quarter revenue that was lower than analysts expected. The company also revealed plans to possibly start using cash to invest in shares.

Coinbase fell 3.2% after falling 4% on Wednesday. Shares of the cryptocurrency broker have pared gains in recent days after a remarkable rally – with the stock rising more than 50% in a month – in line with the price of Bitcoin. The latest decline comes after Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) reported selling a large chunk of Coinbase stock.

It fell 1.3% after falling 5.9% on Wednesday, bringing the stock’s losses to more than 35% in a one-month period. The latest decline came as Morgan Stanley analysts said they see further concerns for the clean energy company’s future, downgrading the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight and cutting their price target to $3 from $3.50. Has gone.

Dollar General slipped 2.9% ahead of the dollar store owner’s quarterly results due later in the day. Recent data has shown that traditional dollar stores have come under pressure from discount-focused online retail upstarts, including PDD’s Temu, which has seen significant growth in the US in recent months.

