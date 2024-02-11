ALOGIC's Clarity Pro Max 32-inch 4K touchscreen makes a big difference

How much space do you need? ALOGIC Clarity Max 32-inch display offers plenty of screen real estate , [+] For money. illogical

The latest and greatest computer display from rising star ALOGIC has launched and I got the chance to test out the monster screen which is an affordable and larger alternative to Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display.

The new ALOGIC Clarity Pro Max 32-inch UHD 4K display comes in three flavors: There’s a basic model with just the screen, then a mid-range version with a pop-up 8K webcam and 65W USB power delivery for charging or running . a laptop. Finally, the brand’s flagship Clarity Max Touch is a 32-inch UHD 4K that has all the features of the midrange model with a full-size touchscreen that can be used with finger gestures, pointing, or a graphics pen (available separately) . Want to use the screen as a giant graphics tablet for drawing and painting.

This large screen makes it an ideal presentation monitor for working with a group around you. With a 60Hz refresh rate and a quantum dot IPS panel, it delivers the kind of performance that photographers and graphic designers will appreciate. There’s a lot of screen real estate to play with and the larger size makes 4K resolution easier on the eyes than cramming the same resolution into a 27-inch screen. It doesn’t seem like much extra but the extra space is noticeable.

ALOGIC's Clarity Pro Max 32-inch range offers 4K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 350 nits.

The ALOGIC Clarity Pro Max 32-inch UHD 4K display features a wide selection of inputs including two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, plus USB-C inputs and outputs that provide a full range of signals, including 65W of power to drive or charge a laptop. Is. , The USB-C option is the required connection method to use models with built-in 8K webcams and touchscreens because that’s how data signals are transmitted to and from the host computer.

The 32-inch display is an ideal screen for use with the Mac Mini or Mac Studio. The colors are nice and attractive, plus the LED backlight is nice and even. The touchscreen works well and would be ideal for use as a kiosk display. For example, this would be an ideal screen for specific uses such as a booking-in system for a medical practice, where patients can log themselves in for an appointment.

The screen has a glossy surface rather than a matte finish, so siting the display is important. You won’t want to position yourself with a window in front of it or a bright light behind you due to distracting reflections.

The midrange and flagship Clarity Pro Max displays come with pop-up 8MP webcams.

The display comes with a robust 150W power supply and for the touchscreen version there’s an optional cantilever stand that’s uniquely designed to fold almost flat so you can draw on the screen using the optional graphics pen. The touchscreen is a 10-point multitouch one-glass solution. The optional graphics pen offers 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity making it useful for drawing, retouching photos, or even signing documents. The touchscreen will work with all MPP 2.0 styluses.

In terms of the pen’s accuracy, I don’t think it has as good a control as you’d get with a high-end graphics tablet from a brand like Wacom or Xencelabs, but the pen, which has a rechargeable battery, works well. As far as finger pointing functions go, it’s fun to be able to launch apps from my Mac’s Dock with the touch of a finger. You can also use a finger to highlight text in a Word document. It is also great for interactive use.

The 4K IPS display with quantum dot backlight offers a maximum 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. The viewing angle both horizontally and vertically is 178 degrees, while the maximum brightness is 350 nits. When using the screen for presentations, it might be better to drop the resolution slightly to something lower, like 2,560 x 1,440. The display quality is excellent with good color balance out of the box.

All your inputs and outputs are behind the ALOGIC 32-inch Clarity Pro Max 4K display need.

If the screen is calibrated using something like Datacolor’s SpiderX the color gets even better. The screen supports a color gamut of 130% sRGB, 110% AdobeRGB and 102% DCI-P3. I used the Apple RGB setting on my Mac and the result was excellent even without calibration. With a brightness of up to 350 nits and 1.07 billion colors, this monitor is a good performer, although not as bright as some monitors on the market.

The two ALOGIC Clarity Max 32-inch displays have a built-in 8MP webcam that pops up whenever an app triggers the need for video. The quality is great, but since the webcam is built into the screen, you’re limited to visual adjustments. This is a neat solution but some users may prefer to add their own solution.

The webcam also has a four-microphone stereo array so the display can be used for video conferencing in meeting rooms. The touchscreen function will make the display ideal for installing it with a host computer serving as a video kiosk. This is a good solution for the money.

The IPS quantum dot panel is good in terms of color and supports 130% sRGB, 110% AdobeRGB and 102% DCI-P3.

The stereo speakers built into the Clarity Max screen are probably the weak point of the product as they are limited to an output of 5W per channel, which wouldn’t be enough for use in a meeting room. Audio signals can be transmitted via a USB-C connection and there’s an analog audio out for connecting to an amplifier or speaker system. However, if you’re not too concerned about Hi-Fi quality sound and just want basic sound for system alerts, the built-in speakers will do just fine.

One feature I particularly like on the flagship touchscreen models is the optional foldable Z-shaped stand. This enables the angle of the screen to be easily adjusted, including height and tilt. There is no feature to rotate the stand in portrait mode with this stand, so this may be important for some graphic designers or multi-screen users who like to use a taller screen. Still, the folding stand is sturdy and keeps the screen solid even when using the graphics pen.

Along with offering a choice of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C video inputs, the ALOGIC Clarity Max 32-inch display also has a pair of USB-A ports and a USB upstream port. Everything is plug-and-play and you get all the necessary cables in the box, along with a large external power supply.

The stand that comes with the ALOGIC Clarity Max 32-inch display is shown here in overhead view. It has every adjustment you could want.

Decision: The ALOGIC Clarity Max 32-inch display is more than a big screen with 4K resolution. The range is also designed to meet the demands of graphic designers, artists, photographers and content creators who require a lot of space for their work. The optional graphics pen that can be used with the touchscreen version isn’t a full replacement for a full-fledged graphics tablet, but it works well nonetheless. If you want a larger 4K screen with lots of extra functionality, the ALOGIC Clarity Max 32-inch displays are worth a look, and they’re all priced competitively for you. All three versions are compatible with the 100 x 100 mm VESA mount.

Pricing & Availability: ALOGIC Clarity Max Touch 32-inch UHD 4K Monitor with Webcam, USB-C Power Delivery is priced at $1,399 / £1,399.99 / €1,699. The midrange version with Power Delivery and an 8MP webcam is priced at $1,199 / £1,149.99 / €1,379, while the base model without webcam costs $999.99 / £999.99 / €1,099.99. The optional ALASS Pen for the flagship touchscreen version costs an additional $499.99 / £49.99 / €49.99, while the Clarity Fold Stand for the touchscreen model will cost you a reasonable $199.99 / £199.99 / €199.99.

more info: alogic.com

