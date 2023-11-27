AlmanX unveils Van Gogh’s masterpieces “Mules de Blé” and “Cabanes de Bois Parmi les Olivières et Cyprus” in an unprecedented NFT release. – Cryptosaurus

share

Two iconic works fetch a combined $107,205,000 at auction – now the art is being given a digital renaissance on ElmanX

London, United Kingdom, Monday, March 27, 2023 – ElmanX, the leading force in the NFT sector, to redefine the world of art once again with the imminent release of Vincent van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces in 3D and augmented reality formats. is ready. Is.

This unprecedented initiative transforms the classics “Mules de Blé” and “Cabanes de Bois Parmy les Olivières et Cyprus” into ultra-exclusive NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), enhancing the artistic experience by merging tradition with the cutting-edge blockchain era. Is. Is.

AlmonX’s impressive track record includes NFT releases of iconic works such as Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi, Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, Claude Monet’s Nympheus, and renowned artists such as Patrick Hughes and Shuni.

About “Mules de Blay” and “Cabanes de Bois par les Olivières et Cyprus”

“Moules de Blé” (Sheafs of Wheat), painted in June 1888, represents van Gogh’s vibrant depiction of a Provencal harvest scene, marking the pinnacle of his artistic talent. Influenced by Japonisme, this series showcases his revolutionary fusion of bold lines and vivid colors, symbolizing a deep connection with agricultural life.

In “Cabanes de bois parmi les oliviers et Cyprus” (Wooden cabins among olive groves and cypresses), painted during a period of recovery in October 1889, van Gogh immortalized a sun-drenched Provencal landscape. The paintings reflect his mature style and deep connection with the vibrant landscape, offering a glimpse of the artist’s struggle and resilience.

Release Details

Public Sale: Friday, December 1 at 11am PT

Price: £90.00

Edition: 248 (per collectible)

Available: Globally on ElmonX.com

ElmonX – Harbinger of the NFT Renaissance

Formerly known as Vtail, ElmonX specializes in licensed NFT art, merging artistic excellence with technological innovation. Their team of skilled artists and designers create visually stunning and technologically advanced pieces that redefine the boundaries of the art world.

Partnering with Bridgeman Images allowed AlmonX to bring these Van Gogh masterpieces into the NFT realm. Bridgeman Images, with 50 years of expertise, ensures unprecedented levels of detail not previously seen with the naked eye.

This extraordinary convergence of art, technology and blockchain promises to fascinate art lovers around the world, ushering in a new era in the appreciation and ownership of iconic masterpieces. ElmonX invites you to join the digital renaissance and be part of this historic moment in the evolution of art.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech