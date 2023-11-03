Allison Transmission: Into Overdrive – Business News

Big ten-wheel truck with containers for logistics, running on the road under sunset, background , [+] Natural River, 3D and Illustrator getty

As the rebuilding of America’s core infrastructure and energy transition gets underway, I continue to favor overlooked ‘picks and shovel’ companies with solid fundamentals that trade at attractive valuations. allison transmission

alsn

Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the world’s leading manufacturer of automatic transmissions and commercial propulsion systems, is this week’s Long View.

Allison Transmission presents the quality risk/reward given to the company:

The situation benefits from higher fiscal and infrastructure spending,

strong cash flow generation,

Adaptability to the electric vehicle (EV) market, and

Attractive valuation.

Electric Before It Was Cool

Allison Transmission has been active in the electrified propulsion systems field for decades. In 2003, the company introduced its H 40/50 EP™ hybrid system for transit buses. Since then, more than 9,500 Allison electric propulsion systems have been delivered globally. The system has been adopted in more than 230 cities around the world and driven over 3.5 billion miles. Many transport authorities have chosen to adopt Allison’s systems. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation have added buses equipped with the Allison Eigen Flex system to their fleets. Similarly, the Metropolitan Evansville (Indiana) Transit System and Oshkosh (Wisconsin) GO Transit have also chosen Allison’s offering.

To support its electric vehicle initiatives, Allison has established a dedicated infrastructure for developing, testing and manufacturing electric vehicle technologies. This includes an electric axle manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and a vehicle electrification + environmental testing center at its Innovation Center, a 96,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis. This state-of-the-art center focuses on advancing commercial vehicle technology and strengthening engineering teams to promote faster and more efficient product development.

Leading with hybrid technologies

Recently, the Eigen Flex propulsion system has seen increased adoption by municipalities. The system has achieved sales of over $1.5 billion and enables hybrid buses to run in engine-off mode for more than 50% of the operating time.

A key feature of the system is its geofencing technology, which allows buses to switch between conventional and electric-only operation in pedestrian and zero-emission zones.

The Eigen Flex system is built on the existing hybrid platform, and as a result, it retains 85% of the drive parts, simplifying the transition for fleet operators.

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% from 2021 to 2031, the electric bus market stands to drive significant growth for Allison. See Figure 1.

Figure 1: Global Electric Bus Market Forecast: 2021 – 2031

ALSN Global Electric Bus Market Growth to 2031 New Constructions, LLC

The shift towards electric technologies continues

Allison has acquired companies such as Vantage Power and Exceltec’s electric vehicle systems division. These acquisitions have expanded Allison’s product line and integrated more advanced capabilities.

Given the current emphasis on infrastructure, climate awareness and increased municipal spending, I expect Allison Transmission to continue to benefit from these headwinds. With municipal spending accounting for 30-40% of Allison’s North America on-highway market volume (the company’s largest segment), the company has predictable revenue streams in the region.

solid basics

Allison Transmission has delivered 5% annual growth in both revenue and net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) since 2017. See Figure 2. The company’s NOPAT margin remained unchanged at 23% over the trailing twelve months (TTM) of 2017, while capital employed turnover increased from 0.6 to 0.7 over the same time. Improvement in capital employed helped the company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) increase from 14% in 2017 to 17% in TTM.

Figure 2: Allison Transmission’s Revenue and NOPAT: 2015 – TTM

ALSN Revenue and NOPAT New Constructions, LLC

Reliable cash flow supports the dividend

Allison Transmission has generated positive free cash flow (FCF) every year since 2012 (the first year I have data for). Recently, the company has taken advantage of such cash flows and paid $524 million (10% of current market capitalization) in cumulative dividends since 2017. The shares currently offer a 1.6% annual yield.

Since 2017, Allison Transmission generated $3.5 billion (44% of enterprise value) in free cash flow (FCF). See Figure 3.

Figure 3: Free cash flow of Allison Transmission



Flow

And dividends paid since 2017

ALSN FCF vs Dividend 2018-TTM New Constructions, LLC

Not only has Allison Transmission returned capital to shareholders through dividends, but the company has also been repurchasing shares. Ellison spent $137 million in 1H23 on share buybacks, and more than $3 billion since 2017. The company has repurchased 61% of its outstanding shares since its IPO. At the 2022 share repurchase rate, the total yield to shareholders increases to 3.4%.

development in the pipeline

Although Ellison has been reliable in generating free cash flow and returning capital to shareholders, revenue growth has not been inspiring. However, a confluence of macro tailwinds and new initiatives is driving an encouraging pipeline of growth for Allison’s future.

One such opportunity is Allison’s entry into the wide body mining dump market with the 4000 Series™ on-highway transmission. Already ranked among all 10 OEMs operating in this sector, Allison has experienced rapid growth in market share, especially in the Chinese domestic and global export markets. From 0% market share in 2022, Allison has climbed to nearly 10% in just 18 months, with projections pointing to a 25% market share within 3-5 years. This growth translates into a potential $100M annual revenue increase.

In the oil field, Allison’s Frac Trane, designed specifically for hydraulic fracturing applications, represents another growth path. Launched in 2021, it is undergoing testing in various oilfield fleets in the US. The full growth potential is expected to be realized in 4-5 years, generating an additional $100 million in annual revenues.

Additionally, the Class 8 day cab and regional haul tractor markets stand to benefit from Allison’s 4000 Series™ and 3414 Regional Haul Series™ transmissions. These systems, which outperform competitors by offering up to 25% faster acceleration and up to 8% fuel economy improvement, have secured partnerships with top OEMs including Daimler and Volvo. The growing infrastructure and construction sectors further enhance this $100M annual revenue potential, with production expected to increase in the coming years. See Figure 4.

Figure 4: Annual production of Class 8 trucks: 2016 – 2026e

Class 8 truck production growth by 2026 New Constructions, LLC

Lastly, there is immense potential in the defense sector. Allison is likely to benefit from rising global defense spending due to volatile geopolitical dynamics, the conflict in Ukraine, and the US Department of Defense (DoD) modernization agenda. Building on its enduring relationship with the US DoD, Allison envisions growth through the sale of existing products to international partners, strengthening relationships with global defense OEMs, and driving global interest in its new products. This segment also presents a $100M annual revenue opportunity.

leading profits

Allison Transmission’s geographic and product diversification translates into competitive advantages that I can measure. Compared to TTM, the company’s ROIC and NOPAT margins are the highest among its peers, including Cummins.

cmi

Inc. (CMI) and Johnson Controls

JCI

(JCI). See Figure 5.

Figure 5: Allison Transmission’s Profitability Vs. Colleague: TTM

alsn profitability vs peers New Constructions, LLC

what is not working

High labor costs loom

However, NOPAT margins have been growing, from 19.6% in 2020 to 23.3% over the last twelve months, Ellison’s CFO

CFO

Fred Bohle indicated that the company was concerned about rising costs, especially labor. Not only this, the company’s collective bargaining agreement with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers of America (UAW) is set to expire in November 2023. However, looking at the UAW, I have no information about a renewed agreement at this time. The recent strike within the automotive industry, as well as comments from CFOs, makes it safe to expect that labor costs will represent a larger portion of the pie in the coming future.

However, the company has been adept at both raising prices and taking market share, with revenue increasing 18% year-over-year in 2Q23. From the earnings call: “As costs continue to go up, we certainly have to manage them from a value cost perspective but it puts us in position […] (So ​​as to) provide a greater value proposition to increase market share as well as capture value. In other words, labor costs will rise and margins will be pressured, but I think this well-run company will continue to find a way to increase profits.

Valuation provides upside

Shares are up 31% at current price

At the current price of $58/share, Allison Transmission has a PEBV ratio of 0.6, which means the market expects profits to permanently fall 40% from current levels. Below, I use my reverse discounted cash flow (DCF) model to determine how much expectations are implicit in Allison Transmission’s stock price. I also offer upside potential for the stock if the company grows NOPAT below its historical growth rate.

DCF Scenario 1: To Justify Current Stock Price

I believe Allison Transmission:

NOPAT margins fall to 16.5% from 2023 to 2032 (well below the five-year average NOPAT margin of 22%) and

Revenue grows only 1% compounded annually (15% in TTM) until 2032

In this scenario, Allison Transmission’s NOPAT would decline by 2% annually through 2032 and the stock would be worth $58/share today – about the same as the current price. For context, Allison Transmission has increased NOPAT by 5% annually since 2012.

DCF Scenario 2: Shares are up more than 31% even as growth slows

If I assume an Allison transmission instead:

NOPAT margins fall to 18% (lowest since 2016) from 2023 to 2032,

Revenue rises above consensus estimates in 2023 (11%) and 2024 (2%)

Revenue grows at a 1% compounded annual rate from 2025 to 2032 (vs. 5% compounded annually since 2017), then

Allison Transmission would be worth at least $76/share today – 31% more than the current price. In this scenario, Allison Transmission’s NOPAT in 2032 is approximately the same as its 2022 NOPAT.

Should Allison Transmission grow profits in line with historical levels, the stock will rise even higher. Figure 6 compares Allison Transmission’s historical NOPAT to the NOPAT implied in each of the DCF scenarios above.

Figure 6: Allison Transmission’s historical and implied NOPAT: DCF valuation scenario

NOPAT lies in ALSN DCF New Constructions, LLC

Disclosure: David Trainor, Kyle Guske II, Italo Mendonca and Hakan Salt do not receive any compensation for writing about any specific stock, style or theme.