Allianz and Dutch Development Bank back $1.1 billion permanent loan fund

General view of Allianz Global Investors headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany on August 16, 2021. Photo taken on August 16, 2021. Reuters/Tilman Blashofer acquires licensing rights

One of the largest ‘blended finance’ funds on record – Convergence

MacArthur Foundation offers credit guarantee

The fund attracts $9 of private cash for every $1 of public funds

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) – Allianz Global Investors and Dutch development bank FMO have agreed to one of the largest “blended finance” funds on record, raising $1.1 billion to invest in debt that targets emerging and Will help border countries meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

The fund is the largest of its type since 2018 and one of the five largest ever, according to Convergence, which tracks the market and said the fund will generate a return on investment for every dollar of public funds invested. Also stands for high proportion of capital.

In blended finance the providers of public funds – usually government aid departments, development finance institutions or charitable donors – agree to accept more risk in a fund to encourage private sector investors to join.

Reforming the way multilateral development banks lend to spur more private investment is a central part of the COP28 climate talks, which begin in Dubai this week.

The needs are huge – an estimate last year said the cost of meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 2030 global goals supported by member states to fight issues such as hunger, poverty and climate change, series, was up to $176 trillion. ,

The funds raised through mixed finance funds are a fraction of the requirement. Convergence said the average annual financing volume over the past decade was $14 billion.

The new 25-year SDG loan fund is structured so that FMOs bear the first loss if the loan goes sour. It is backed by a $25 million guarantee from the MacArthur Foundation.

Private investors, including Allianz and Scandia, will be the last to lose money. FMO will also provide loans for investment.

That gave investors enough comfort to provide $1 billion for the $111 million charged by the FMO, Allianz lead portfolio manager Nadia Nikolova told Reuters.

According to Convergence, the 9-1 ratio is much higher than average. It studied a sample of funds and found that the average private sector mobilization ratio – private sector capital derived by concessional capital – was 1.8.

“Pension funds are not comfortable taking on emerging market risk for 25 years,” Nikolova said. But this debt funding structure ensured that “everyone’s interests are aligned,” he said, noting that private investors could start getting their money back when the loans begin to be repaid in a few years.

The fund will co-invest in a portfolio of approximately 100 loans targeting the energy, financial and agribusiness sectors to help developing countries achieve the three SDGs – boosting economic growth, equity and fighting climate change.

Nick Vesemius, managing director of FMO Investment Management, said the fund, which has already approved initial debt investments of about $100 million, will invest in high-risk locations, including frontier markets, provided they are not under international sanctions.

Vesemius said the FMO’s team of about 40 due diligence experts will monitor loan recipients to ensure that the funds are used as intended and failure to do so could trigger the event of default, which could be Meaning immediate repayment.

reuters graphics

Reporting by Tommy Reggio Wilkes and Simon Jessop, editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Simon leads a team that looks at how the financial system and companies are responding more broadly to the challenges posed by climate change, nature loss and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, including diversity and inclusion. Are. Contact: +44 (0) 7795 036 759

Source: www.bing.com