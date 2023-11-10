November 10, 2023
AllianceBernstein Holding LP AB has announced the assets under management (AUM) for October 2023. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $652 billion represents a decline of 2.5% from the end of September 2023.

This decrease was mainly due to market decline and firm-wide net outflows.

At the end of October, AllianceBernstein’s equity AUM declined 3.5% sequentially to $273 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including some multi-asset services and solutions) fell 1.6% to $124 billion. Fixed income AUM of $255 billion was down 1.9% from end-September 2023.

In channel terms, institutions’ AUM of $288 billion at the end of October declined 3% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $254 billion, down 1.9% from the end of last month. Private asset AUM of $110 billion declined by 2.7% from September 2023 levels.

AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to drive top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and challenging operating backdrop are major concerns in the near term.

Over the past three months, AB shares have fallen 9.9%, compared with the industry’s decline of 4.7%.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, AllianceBernstein holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Here's the full list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks,

performance of asset managers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of October 31, 2023, representing a 4% decrease from the previous month’s level. The decline was due to market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million.

The CNS recorded total institutional accounts at $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, down 4.6% from the level at the end of September. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts accounted for $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advised.

invesco IVZ has announced initial AUM for October 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.45 trillion represents a 2.5% decline from the previous month.

IVZ recorded net long-term outflows of $0.1 billion in the reported month. Furthermore, net outflows from the money market were $10.7 billion. Adverse market returns reduced AUM by $27 billion and AUM in foreign currency decreased by $0.7 billion. On the other hand, non-management fee-earnings net inflows were $1.7 billion.

