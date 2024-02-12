Allegiant announces 10 new routes – The Points Guy

Budget carrier Allegiant Air announced 10 new routes at 14 different airports.

Allegiant’s bases in Los Angeles and Knoxville, Tennessee were big winners, each landing three new nonstop routes. Other destinations receiving several new routes include Florida airports serving Jacksonville and St. Petersburg.

Allegiant said it will be the only carrier to offer nonstop service on all 10 new routes announced Monday.

“This expansion meets the needs of travelers and communities we feel have been overlooked by other carriers,” Allegiant Chief Revenue Officer Drew Wells said in a statement. “Allegiant’s unique business model, connecting small to medium-sized cities with vacation destinations, creates accessible travel options that are not otherwise available in what we believe to be underserved markets.”

Allegiant’s expansion also includes new flights from two of the more unusual secondary airports in the airline’s network.

Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) will get twice-weekly nonstop flights to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Several airlines already fly nonstop between Chicago and Los Angeles, but Allegiant will be the only company to fly this route from RFD.

While RFD bears the name Chicago in its official name, the airport is located in the city of Rockford, Illinois, approximately 85 miles west of Chicago’s Downtown Loop neighborhood. The airport began efforts in the early 2000s to establish itself as an alternative airport to Chicago’s busier – and much closer – O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Midway International Airport (MDW). Added the name Chicago to its title in . Allegiant is the only airline serving Rockford Airport, where it also offers seasonal or year-round service to eight other destinations.

The second secondary airport to receive the new Allegiant service is MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV), located 25 miles from Downtown St. Louis near Belleville, Illinois. The airport opened to commercial flights in the late 1990s amid concerns over congestion at the metro area’s primary airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). However, a new runway at STL as well as declining flights – American removed the hub it inherited from TWA in the mid-2000s – led to that airport operating well below its capacity. Like RFD, Allegiant is the only airline with regularly scheduled passenger service in BLV.

Full schedule details for all 10 of Allegiant’s new routes are below.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD): Service begins June 12 with two flights per week.

Laredo International Airport (LRD) in Texas: Service begins June 12 with two flights per week. (seasonal)

Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) in South Dakota: Service begins June 14 with two flights per week. (seasonal)

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida: Service begins June 14 with two flights per week.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) in Belleville, Illinois: Service begins June 13 with two flights per week.

South Bend International Airport (SBN) in Indiana: Service begins June 14 with two flights per week. (seasonal)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) in Pennsylvania: Service begins June 14 with two flights per week.

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS): Service begins June 14 with two flights per week.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida.

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) in Indiana: Service begins June 13 with two flights per week.

McAllen International Airport (MFE) in Texas: Service begins June 14 with two flights per week.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida.

Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) in New York: Service begins June 12 with two flights per week.

