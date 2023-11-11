Alleged theft at the center of ChatGPIT: Planet Money

When best-selling thriller author Douglas Preston started playing with OpenAI’s new chatbot, ChatGPT, he was impressed at first. But then he realized how deeply GPT had knowledge of the books he had written. When prompted, it provided detailed plot summaries and even minor character descriptions. He was convinced that it could succeed only if it read his books.

Large language models, programs with built-in artificial intelligence, like ChatGPT, do not come into the world completely. They have to train on incredibly large amounts of text first. Douglas Preston, and 16 other authors, including George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult, and Jonathan Franzen, were convinced that their novels had been used to train the GPT without their permission. So, in September, they sued OpenAI for copyright infringement.

This kind of thing has been happening a lot lately – a giant tech company or someone else “moves in fast and breaks things”, pushing the edges of what can or can’t be allowed without permission first. Is searching. On today’s show, we try to understand what OpenAI allegedly did by training its AI on massive amounts of copyrighted material. Was that good? Was it bad? Was it legal?

The episode was hosted by Keith Roemer and Erica Beras and produced by Willa Rubin and Sam Yellowhorse Kessler. It was edited by Kenny Malone and fact-checked by Sierra Juarez. Engineering by Robert Rodriguez. Alex Goldmark is the executive producer of Planet Money.

Music: Alias ​​Music – “Elevated,” Universal Music Production – “Don’t Cross the Line,” and “This Is Not Goodbye”

