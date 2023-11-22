Allegations fly as time bomb ticks on OpenAI

As the standoff grows wilder between three of OpenAI’s four board members and 95% of the company’s entire workforce, nasty accusations are flying in both directions. So who are these directors, and why did they fire CEO Sam Altman?

With the world’s leading AI company and its groundbreaking GPT language model still in turmoil, new information is emerging on what’s going on behind closed doors at OpenAI. Much of this remains speculation, as the board has yet to provide a full explanation of its bungling actions – either to the public, or to the more than 95% of OpenAI employees who have threatened to quit if they don’t get their old leadership back. He will step down. team back.

Actually, according to Bloomberg, New interim CEO Emmett Shear himself is unaware of why Altman was fired, and is telling people that if there is no clarification soon he will step down as well.

It still appears possible that the current board will resign, allowing the return of Altman and former board chairman and president Greg Brockman, but for now, both are expected to join Microsoft and pursue the project of achieving AGI in a very different way. Have agreed to increase. Compared to the business model present in OpenAI.

As we discussed yesterday, the company is set up in such a way that it can leverage the power of capital investment, but still strives to stay true to its overall mission of ensuring that potentially extremely Dangerous advanced AI should be developed in a way that has the greatest potential. For the betterment of humanity. The structure is designed to ensure that the interests of humanity take priority over any profit motive; The Board has the power it used on Friday to save the world if needed.

OpenAI co-founder and recently fired CEO Sam Altman returned to the office wearing a guest pass “for the first and last time” and attempted to negotiate his reinstatement.

Sam Altman

Who are the boards and what might their motivations be?

The non-profit company has only four remaining board members who retain ultimate control over the for-profit arm of OpenAI. At the beginning of the year, there were nine, including Altman and Brockman. The seats were left vacant after the resignations of Republican House Representative Will Hurd, Neuralink CEO Shivon Zilis and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman earlier this year, and the board could not agree on how to fill them.

One of the remaining four is chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who has now joined Team Altman, Saying He “deeply regrets[s his] Participation in board functions,” so we will focus on others.

Much of the initial speculation fell on Adam D’Angelo, who likely has a conflict of interest in his primary job as CEO of the question-and-answer site Quora. On October 26, D’Angelo announced an upgrade to Quora’s Poe system, allowing creators to create AI-powered bots built on the site and then monetize them. Just a few weeks later, Altman announced “GPT” – effectively, a product that appears to compete directly with Quora’s offering.

Since some people *still* don’t understand what’s going on, let me introduce you to the “key” member of the board – Adam D’Angelo. Adam has a company called Poe which was made obsolete by GPTs OpenAI announced at development day. Adam was angry that the board did not give him advance notice… https://t.co/KxJIutnD9n – Legate (@williamlegate) 20 November 2023

But now, reports are emerging focusing on 30-year-old Australian Helen Toner, the strategy director at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and her ties to the Effective Altruism movement.

According to new York Times, Toner and Altman clashed in October, when Altman took Toner to task for criticizing OpenAI’s approach to AI safety signaling during the release of GPT4 in a research paper they co-authored at Georgetown – while he was also critical of major competitor Anthropic. He was also seen praising his approach. The matter became so heated that it was reportedly discussed whether Toner should be removed from the board following the incident.

According to, it was toner Times, who told staff that destroying OpenAI would be consistent with the board’s mission. and according to InformationThe OpenAI board went so far as to contact Anthropic after Altman was fired and proposed a possible merger.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI senior team members who, among other things, disagreed with OpenAI’s decision to partner with Microsoft. Now in partnership with Amazon, Anthropic has long been associated with the impactful altruism movement, and was described as Times Columnist Kevin Roose called it “the white-hot center of AI doomism” in July.

Key points most people are missing regarding OpenAI

This isn’t standard startup drama

This is literally a fight for humanity’s survival, which ties into OpenAI’s core purpose: saving us from the end of the world: – Tomas Pueyo (@tomaspueyo) 21 November 2023

effective altruism

Effective altruism is a type of philosophical movement based on the idea of ​​”using evidence and reason to benefit others as much as possible, and taking action on that basis,” according to the Center for Effective Altruism. Through a funding organization called Open Philanthropy, a group of researchers focused solely on the “global catastrophic risk” of advanced AI. It has come under intense scrutiny in recent months as one of its major funders, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, faces a lawsuit.

Toner spent three years working as a research analyst at Open Philanthropy, and the organization also awarded a research grant to her group at Georgetown.

The movement is also joined by the remaining board member, Tasha McCauley, an adjunct senior management scientist at the RAND Corporation, co-founder of Fellow Robots and GeoSim Systems, and wife of actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. McCauley sits on the UK board of the Effective Ventures Foundation, the parent organization of the Center for Effective Altruism.

So some are viewing the board’s firing of Altman as a security-focused takeover of effective philanthropy, and questioning whether there is a conflict of interest given the group’s ties to Anthropic.

Undisclosed allegations against Altman and Brockman

On the other side of the ledger, suggesting that Altman was fired for good cause, comes a letter claiming to be written by anonymous ex-OpenAI employees, accusing both Altman and Brockman of fraud and There have been accusations of manipulative behavior and claims that Altman is pressured towards commercialism. Nearly half of the company’s employees left or were fired over the past few years as a result of the company’s AI technology.

The letter, which was tweeted by Elon Musk but later deleted, urges the remaining OpenAI board members to fully investigate Altman’s recent conduct.

As the United States prepares for the Thanksgiving weekend, there are hopes, but perhaps not very high, that the situation will be resolved before the holiday. The company’s ChatGPT service is still operating, but with over 95% of the OpenAI workforce saying they are ready to leave, it remains to be seen how long this situation will persist.

Source: newatlas.com