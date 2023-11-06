Allbirds Releases Updated Version of the Wool Runner Shoe

Listen to the article 3 minutes This audio is automatically generated. If you have any feedback please let us know.

Dive Brief:

Allbirds released an updated version of its first shoe, the Wool Runner, according to a post on the brand’s website on Friday.

The $110 Wool Runner 2 features 15 new innovations and upgrades, including a refined version of its SweetFoam midsole, improved durability due to partially re-engineered quarter reinforcement, an updated design approach with a new midsole look, and more Is.

The lifestyle brand initially launched the Wool Runner in 2016 and sold out within days. The new version is available to buy in Allbirds stores and online.

Dive Insights:

Allbirds’ new product release follows months of strategic changes at the company.

“Wool Runner 2 is a dramatically improved product experience. We’ve focused our innovation engine on the many lessons we’ve learned over the past seven years, as well as the use of some of the world’s most sustainable materials,” Allbirds co-founder and CEO Joey Zwillinger said in a statement. “We are retaining the understated design of the iconic Wool Runner, while offering a modern aesthetic to meet the needs of today’s customers, while also providing dramatically increased durability and comfort “

The idea for the original Wool Runner came from New Zealand footballer Tim Brown, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Allbirds. The executive initially launched the shoe with a $450 budget and a video filmed on a family friend’s farm.

Brown stepped down from the co-CEO role in May to become head of innovation as the brand announced layoffs affecting 21 employees. The executive change came as Allbirds launched a transformation plan to improve its path towards profitability.

Allbirds’ second-quarter earnings in August showed that net revenue fell 9.8% year over year to $70.5 million, while net loss improved 1.5% to $28.9 million. The brand also announced that it would be changing its international model, entering into agreements to convert its Canadian and South Korean operations from a direct-to-market model to a third-party distributor model. Distribution deals in the countries with In-Sport Fashion Inc. and EFG Corporation were completed in September.

The second edition of the Wool Runner comes just over two months after Allbirds released a new shoe style, the $125 Courier. The vintage-inspired sneaker launches in five colorways and features materials like organic cotton canvas.

Source: www.retaildive.com