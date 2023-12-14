IDFC First Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan on Wednesday said the way people now look at entrepreneurship in a positive light is the biggest change that has happened in the country in the last few years. He said people have now recognized that entrepreneurs pay taxes and drive the economy.

Vaidyanathan, a career banker, founded Capital First Limited in 2012, which later merged with IDFC Bank to become IDFC First Bank.

During a fiery conversation with Business Today Editor Saurav Majumdar at the BT500 Wealth Creators Summit, the banker discussed the changes that have taken place for businesses in the country and how entrepreneurship is encouraged, and why profit is no longer a bad word .

To support his point, the top official mentioned some Bollywood films of the 1980-90s. He said that in those days all the villain characters played by Pran, Prem Chopra and Danny were businessmen, but that is not the case anymore.

Vaidyanathan responded by saying, “If you go back in time, if you look at the villains of Indian films in the 1980s and 90s – Pran, Prem Chopra and Danny – they were all businessmen. Now, no one sees businessmen as (villains). Does not portray as.” On the question what has changed between the days when he was a career banker and now when he is an entrepreneur banker.

‘Now, entrepreneurship has been accepted. Entrepreneurship is seen as a source of employment generation. The government talks about ease of doing business these days,’ the banker said during the session titled ‘Financial Roadmap for a $5 Trillion Economy’.

Vaidyanathan, who is credited with transforming the lending sector, said good quality and global scale institutions are now being formed, “which is a huge thing”. “Because there was a cluster of small-scale industries in India, 20-30 years ago there were no companies with a market capital of more than Rs 1,000-2,000 crore. Suddenly, now we have companies with a market capital of Rs 5 to 10 lakh crore. ”

The banker said governance is really becoming a big deal in the country and the number of people who are participating in the wealth creation process in the form of stock options has changed dramatically. “Where was that even 10-20 years ago? Governance, quality of leadership and infrastructure – all this has changed dramatically.”

Asked about the shift in infrastructure finance, which a few years ago no institution wanted to do but was suddenly financing, Vaidyanathan said there was a time between the late 2000s and 2014-15 when institutions It was unclear whether an infrastructure project would be funded. They will get land clearance, environment clearance and things will get stuck.

“But now, most of the projects are being financed after getting these approvals. So that the projects are not affected. The other big difference is that while the institutions are financing it, many of the institutions are financing it after the completion of the project. Are.”

Source: www.businesstoday.in