All the new skins in ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 1 Battle Pass, a retro flashback

Fortnite epic

Fortnite’s attempt to at least temporarily recapture its 2018 glory days comes with the addition of a time warp in the game’s Chapter 1, complete with a version of its oldest map, OG weapons and vehicles. However, some modern elements, such as sprinting, are present. Mentalizing the WAN and rebooting.

But when you log in you’ll be greeted with a new Battle Pass, which doesn’t offer the exact OG skins from Chapter 1, but new variants that are remixes on some of the most classic skins in the game, or combinations of old and Are. New skins over the years. It’s actually pretty cool and for once, at least temporarily devoid of IP crossover (though we do know that the Stranger Things collab is coming to the regular store soon).

Here are all the new, classic, remix, combined skins in the Fortnite Chapter 1 Battle Pass, with only seven pages and four skins. at least for now.

spectra night – A highly customizable skin based on the classic knights of yore as well as a few more…recent icons. As seen below, you can remix it into multiple colors and pieces of armor.

Fortnite epic

lil split – A stripped down version of longtime Fortnite veteran Peely combined with Lil Whip. There are many variants of this also

lil split epic

Renegade Links – Renegade Raider, a combination of a true OG skin and Lynx, which appeared much later. There is also a hidden “Dark Storm” version and a “Magmatic” version.

Fortnite epic

omegarok – Combo of Omega and Rangarok, which you might have guessed. He can get the Harbinger armor which gives him back his classic horned skull mask, but with an Omega-based modern twist.

Fortnite epic

raven team leader – This is not a Battle Pass skin, it’s actually in the shop, but it follows the tradition of combining classic skins like above. But if you buy it, it will cost you more than the Battle Pass.

raven team leader epic

Of them all, Spectra Knight is the one you’ll have to build and customize as you go, as we’ve seen with many base-level skins over the years. It doesn’t look like Fortnite is planning on bringing back all the original OG skins, as you’ll either have to be there at launch, or grab them when they rotate back into the shop, if they indeed are. Did please agree. Although there will be some people here, it looks like the Red Knight is in store for now.

So, is it worth it? This is a personal decision, but I like the combo idea they came up with here without doing all the OG skins straight away.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,