All the market action from Wall Street on Thursday morning

Bank stocks and a major chip maker were in focus Thursday. KBW has named Goldman Sachs, Truist and KeyCorp as its top banks for the new year. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts reacted to AMD's unveiling of the Instinct MI300X, a chip that aims to compete with Nvidia's artificial intelligence semiconductors. Check out the latest calls and conversations below. 6:41am ET: Bank of America lists Amazon as top pick Bank of America is highly bullish on Amazon, seeing improvement in the company's underlying fundamentals and naming the e-commerce giant a top pick. Used to be. "Amazon remains our top pick in the US given projected share gains and margin expansion from regionalization, increased advertising contribution, and AWS acceleration," analyst Justin Post wrote. Specifically, the Post sees increased advertising opportunities primarily through partnerships with Prime Video and independent sellers. He is also optimistic on the continued optimization of Amazon’s regional logistics network, saying retail share gains will continue to expand in 2024 as faster deliveries lead to more frequent purchases. “Ultimately, we expect AWS revenue growth to accelerate again to the high-teens on easy comps and AI tailwinds,” the analyst said. The post’s $168 price objective implies Amazon shares could rise 16% from their Wednesday closing price. Amazon shares have already had a blockbuster year, with shares up 72%. AMZN YTD Mountain in 2023 AMZN – Lisa Kailai Han 6:35am ET: Morgan Stanley likes that Oracle is headed to earnings next week Morgan Stanley likes that Oracle will report the company’s fiscal second-quarter results next week Moving forward, there is hope for a comeback after a disappointing first quarter report. “Investors are solely focused on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) momentum, but based on our conversations expectations have been tempered a bit, which suggests investors are still digesting the lack of F1Q expectations, Preparing for a potential bounce in F2Q, where we see several points that make us more comfortable on OCI attainability,” analyst Keith Weiss wrote in a Thursday note. Analysts are being used for enterprise resource planning. Vale was bullish on Oracle Fusion Applications. He wrote, “Ultimately, our channel examines whether more upmarket support continues to drive continued sustainability in the development of Fusion Applications, as partners cite healthy backlogs and strong win rates consistent with previous quarters. Keep on giving.” However, Weiss concluded that he will remain on the sidelines as long as Oracle stock continues to trade expensively above its reasonable risk-reward tradeoff. Weiss has an equal-weight rating on the stock. His $107 price Target is down 4.5% from the stock’s Wednesday closing level of $112.03. – Lisa Kailai Han 6:08 am ET: Bank of America upgrades Nvidia to top pick Bank of America stuck to its buy rating for Nvidia and listed the chip maker as a top pick after an investor meeting on Wednesday . “Achievements [were] Very positive on size of opportunity (over $250 billion), value to customers (4-5x) [return on investment]), multi-quarter visibility and under-appreciated enterprise and sovereign demand drivers (71 countries interested),” wrote analyst Vivek Arya. “NVDA is still supply constrained but improving every quarter with multi-quarter growth visibility has been, and is connecting well with, customers who take a year to design new AI data centers.” In particular, Arya highlighted that the company’s genAI customers get $4 for every $1 invested. That would yield a return of $5. Despite the company’s rally of more than 200% year-to-date, the $250 billion annual addressable opportunity will be less than a third penetrated by next year, the analyst wrote — meaning there’s still more to come. There could also be significant opportunities. The analyst’s price objective of $700 means Nvidia shares could rise about 54% from Wednesday’s closing level of $455.03. NVDA May See YTD Mountain in 2023 NVDA – Lisa Kailai Han 5:51am ET : What some analysts are saying after AMD’s AI event Major banks are standing firm on their ratings after Advanced Micro Devices’ December AI event. During the event, the semiconductor company showcased various opportunities in the AI ​​space, as well as provided updates to its specific technologies and products, including the Instinct MI300X chip – which aims to compete with Nvidia’s AI semiconductor offerings. JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank all stuck to their ratings for the stock, which were neutral, buy, overweight and hold, respectively. The Deutsche Bank analyst wrote, “We believe today’s event highlighted how AMD is extremely well-positioned to take advantage of the rapidly growing AI TAM as they pursue customer partnerships and “Continue to introduce products with impressive (and highly competitive) performance metrics.” Ross Seymour, who expects Advanced Micro Devices to lead the data center accelerator market with Nvidia. However, the analyst maintains his Hold rating on this stock until the cyclical headwinds subside or valuation levels become more attractive. Although the event was positive overall, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore wrote that it “did not break any new ground.” Moore’s $128 price target corresponds to a 9.8% upside for the stock. At $110, Deutsche’s Seymour price target is the most conservative, indicating a downside of 5.8%. JPMorgan’s December 2024 price target of $115 similarly sees a 1.6% downside for the stock. On the other hand, Citi’s $136 target price sees the stock gaining 16% from here. – Lisa Kailai Han 5:51am ET: KBW names its top bank for 2024, including Goldman Sachs. KBW highlighted Goldman Sachs, Truist and KeyCorp as its top large-cap banks heading into 2024, citing bullish drivers. “The backdrop for capital markets is becoming more favorable in 2024, given the downward pressure on interest rates that the company likes Goldman,” analyst Christopher McGratty wrote. He also pointed to improvement in investment banking activity as a source of profit for the bank. As for Truist and KeyCorp, McGratty sees them benefiting from “significant” tangible book value growth and higher returns on average tangible common equity. The former should also take advantage of the boom in capital markets. KBW has outperform ratings on all three banks. Here’s where he sees each stock headed from here: Goldman Sachs: $400 price target, which implies a 17% upside Truist: $36 price target, which implies a 9% upside KeyCorp: $15 price target, which implies Wednesday’s close points to a 15.7% gain from the banks Overall, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) struggled in 2023 with a loss of 13%. Goldman is in a modest decline for the year, while Truist and KeyCorp have each lost more than 20%. KBWB YTD Mountains in 2023 KBWB – Fred Imbert

