‘All the Light We Can’t See’ ousted from Netflix top 10 list by a new show

It took longer than I thought, but the poorly rated, highly watched Netflix series All the Light We Can’t See has finally lost its #1 spot after a long time.

The new show that debuted at #1 is, you guessed it, another true crime documentary, this one called Escaping the Twin Flames about a “spiritual business” that ends up with “disturbing practices” It happens. Maybe not as famous as NXIVM, the sex cult, but at least close, it seems. It probably won’t stay at #1 for very long, considering it’s three episodes long, but I would have said the same thing about All the Light You Can’t See, which was a miniseries of only four episodes, was essentially one long, unedited film.

All the Light We Cannot See actually received fairly poor reviews, scoring only 24% from 50 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, although its audience score was much higher at 68%, which shows why it remained at the top for a long time. It is, of course, based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel which was released in 2014, and was no doubt always destined for such an adaptation. But it seems to fail to match the source material.

top 10 list Netflix

The rest of the list? More reality! However now that both the writers’ and actors’ strikes are over, the situation will probably change once production on many scripted series resumes. I think Selling Sunset may be a bit of a bummer, given that Season 7 didn’t reach number one and likely won’t. But this show is so cheap that it doesn’t matter, and it will exist forever, the equivalent of Netflix’s “Real Housewives.”

After that, it is a mix of crime shows and comedy specials and reality series. Virtually every other show on the list falls into one of those categories, which shows how much Netflix is ​​leaning on unscripted content these days. The exception to this is Blue Eye Samurai, a new anime series that has an excellent score and looks to be worth watching. I’m definitely going to check it out.

Once again, there are virtually no shows on this list (except maybe Blue Eye) that need to do well to get more seasons. All the Light We Cannot See is a miniseries, and everything else is unscripted. It’s been a while since audiences have had to worry about renewal of anything, but I wonder if there are a lot of scripted series coming that never make the list, which wouldn’t be nice.

Anyway, we’ll see what happens next, as we have some high profile Netflix projects like The Crown coming back soon.

