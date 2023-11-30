All the jargon you need for COP28

COP

Conference of the Parties, an annual gathering of all countries under the Paris Agreement

paris agreement

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 parties (or countries) at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP21) in Paris, France in December 2015. It came into force in November 2016. Its overarching goal is to “stop the rise in global average temperatures”. Continue efforts to “limit temperature rise to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and “to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”.

Euphoria as Paris finally ratifies agreement (2015)

Analysis: Nuts-and-bolts details will determine success of Paris Agreement (2017)

Climate delegates get to work, make concrete progress on Paris implementation (2017)

‘Uneven’ progress, ‘stalled’ issues make steep climb for Paris Agreement implementation (2018)

Fossil subsidies keep EDCs out of Paris Agreement compliance, new analysis shows (2022)

UNFCCC

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an international treaty that was established in 1992. It commits the parties to work together to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations “at levels that prevent dangerous anthropogenic (human-induced) interference with the climate system.” The UNFCCC provided the basis for agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA).,

BOGA is an international coalition of governments and stakeholders working together to facilitate the phase-out of oil and gas production. The goal of the Coalition is to increase engagement in international climate dialogues, mobilize action and commitments, and build an international community of practice on the issue. Announcing the initiative in 2021, Denmark’s Minister for Climate and Energy, Dan Jorgensen, said that “there is no room for oil and gas in a 1.5 C world.” Canada is not a member; It’s Quebec.

Quebec, Wales, California join Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance while Canada, UK, US stay out (2021)

Response: New Alliance discusses ‘verboton’ topic of ending oil and gas expansion (2021)

Colombia joins Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, California endorses Fossil Non-Proliferation Treaty (2023)

carbon credit

Carbon credits and carbon offsets are financial instruments that represent the reduction or removal of GHG emissions from the atmosphere. One carbon credit typically represents one metric ton of CO2.

Carbon credits can be purchased by companies or institutions that pollute more, from governments or institutions that pollute less. However, this strategy is known to lead to problems in less industrialized countries, such as control of land by large companies to continue polluting and displacement of local people.

World’s largest provider of rainforest carbon credits ‘largely worthless’, investigation finds (2023)

Investigative report reveals carbon credit market flooded with greenwash (2023)

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR)

Carbon dioxide removal refers to deliberate human activities and technologies that remove CO2 from the atmosphere, with the hope or expectation that it can be durably stored in soils, geological formations, and other reservoirs. It is often promoted by big polluters and governments as a solution to GHG emissions, however, it is not a substitute for deep emission cuts.

Exotic carbon capture technologies boost fossil interests, not needed to reach 1.5°C, new study claims (2019)

Carbon capture technologies ‘extraordinarily expensive’, show limited potential, IPCC analysis concludes (2022)

Don’t rely on foreign carbon removal technologies to delay emissions cuts, webinar warns (2023)

carbon offset

Carbon offset refers to a project or activity that offsets GHG emissions elsewhere, equivalent to one metric ton of CO2. This could include for example tree planting, land restoration, which either reduce emissions, or sequestering carbon, meaning it is taken out of the atmosphere. This is also debated, given that it is difficult to verify the results.

World’s largest provider of rainforest carbon credits ‘largely worthless’, investigation finds (2023)

Investigative report reveals carbon credit market flooded with greenwash (2023)

climate change adaptation

Adaptation means the steps that people and communities need to take encounter Climate change impacts they are already seeing, such as natural disasters, and preparing for future emergencies. This includes everything from preparing homes and communities to withstand wildfires and hurricanes to relearning farming techniques to withstand heat, drought and floods.

Underfunded climate adaptation projects are not giving communities what they need (2021)

‘Significant’ adaptation finance falls far short of requirement (2022)

‘Troubling’ IPCC report cites limitations of climate adaptation, emphasizes climate justice (2022)

climate change mitigation

Mitigation means any steps taken by countries to reduce Greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. This may include: reducing and phasing out fossil fuels; increasing energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy storage; Changing the way land, forests and natural resources are managed; and waste management.

A whole other layer of “mitigation” technologies, aimed at capturing carbon to keep it out of the atmosphere, would be important for heavy industry, but could also be misused as an excuse to continue burning fossil fuels. .

‘Forget the cost-settlement environment anyway’ (2014)

September climate summit prompts goal-setting on climate mitigation, adaptation, finance (2019)

‘Teal Deal’ could tap into oceans for climate change mitigation (2020)

CCS can’t compete with renewables, won’t be able to deliver by 2030, report finds (2023)

‘It boggles my mind’, critic says, as CCS Center admits it may not meet 2035 deadline (2023)

climate finance

Financial aid from rich countries that benefit from emissions to countries that are less wealthy and more vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Climate finance is critical to mitigation, supporting the adoption of cleaner, more efficient technology and large-scale investments to reduce emissions. Climate finance is also needed for adaptation, such as disaster management and preparedness, and mitigating the impacts of a changing climate. Climate finance for vulnerable countries pays little attention to adaptation, but this is slowly beginning to change.

In 2009, rich countries promised to give $100 billion per year. It looks like he has finally achieved his goal, two years ahead of his self-proclaimed deadline.

International climate finance pledge got the US ‘back in the game’, but campaigners are demanding more (2021)

Climate finance faces a $75 billion gap with COP26 1,000 hours away (2021)

Rich countries delay climate finance pledge to 2023 due to lack of ‘compelling’ commitment (2021)

Rich countries overstate their climate finance contributions, Oxfam warns (2023)

Green Climate Fund

The Green Climate Fund is the world’s largest climate fund, provided under the UNFCCC. It aims to assist developing countries in climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. Funds are contributed to the UNFCCC by developed country parties, as well as by public, non-public and alternative sources.

ipcc

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the United Nations body responsible for assessing the science related to climate change. Its main activity is to produce reports and assessments on climate change to inform policy makers. The report is drafted and reviewed by experts in several stages, guaranteeing objectivity and transparency.

The latest report is the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6).

No more excuses: ‘Unimaginable, unforgiving world’ without drastic emissions cuts, IPCC warns (2021)

Carbon capture technologies ‘extraordinarily expensive’, show limited potential, IPCC analysis concludes (2022)

‘Horrifying’ IPCC report chronicles ‘fast track to climate disaster’, shows limited path to 1.5°C (2022)

Climate threatens health, mental health, IPCC authors conclude (2022)

The IPCC report (2023) shows that a shift from fossil to renewable energy is the quickest, cheapest way to cut emissions.

loss and damage

Loss and damage refers to climate impacts that cause irreparable harm to people, communities and natural systems. These impacts, such as rising sea levels or species extinction, are so severe that adaptation is impossible. The countries most vulnerable to climate change are demanding compensation from the rich countries that have benefited most from centuries of greenhouse gas emissions, but the rich countries are not doing so. No Eager to accept responsibility.

BREAKING: Loss and Damage Fund launched with $260M in pledges at COP28 (2023)

‘Agonizing process’ ends loss and damage fund details (2023)

COP 27: Victory on climate impacts, silence on oil and gas phaseout (2022)

IPCC delegates defy US in language of loss and damage, raise ‘issues of colonization, marginalization’ (2022)

Hertsgaard: Fossils should pay for the huge harm and damage they have caused (2021)

First Person: ‘Warning to be aware’ on loss and damage caused by floods in Pakistan (2022)

Beyond Loss and Damage: How Private International Law Can Provide Recourse to Climate Impacts (2015)

Nationally Determined Contribution

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are formal but voluntary commitments that countries make on climate action under the Paris Agreement.

These are supposed to be strengthened every five years, but some of the world’s biggest carbon polluters are now setting higher emissions targets than five years ago – and others are failing to keep their promises.

Climate pollution is leading to 2.9°C future, UN warns – like a broken record (2023)

Global fossil production set to exceed 1.5°C climate threshold, new report warns (2023)

‘Nothing to see here, guys’, Canada sends updated carbon target to UN (2021)

net-zero

Net-zero refers to a situation in which greenhouse gases (GHGs) going into the atmosphere are balanced by removing GHGs out of the atmosphere. Different terms (carbon neutral, net zero, climate neutral) refer to different ways in which emissions sources and sinks are accounted for. Net zero is an internationally agreed goal to reduce global warming. The IPCC and many other agencies stress the need to reduce CO2 to net-zero by 2050 to remain consistent with the 1.5°C target.

1.5°C is possible, but the low-carbon path is only a dozen years away (2018)

This is the end of oil: Blockbuster IEA report urges no new fossil development (2021)

70% chance of emissions reduction in 2024 marks ‘critical inflection point’, analysts say (2023)

