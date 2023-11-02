"All Swifties are getting an A+": UC Berkeley's Taylor Swift college course sparks frenzy among fans online

A new course about Taylor Swift has been announced by UC Berkeley College of California. The course, called “Artistry and Entrepreneurship: Taylor’s Edition”, will be launched in 2024.

pop icon is current eras tour has made him a billionaire and the massive success of the project has made the course possible. It is offered by the Haas School of Business at Berkeley. The study material explores the celebrity’s commercial success and ability to create enterprises from his or her music.

Swifties (Taylor’s fans) are delighted with the news of an entire course dedicated to their idol and the announcement has since gone viral on the internet.

A fan’s comment about the new course. (Images via Twitter/@PopBase)

UC Berkeley’s Taylor Swift class will examine her ‘lasting value’

Taylor Swift is recognized for her songwriting, musical versatility, and influence on the music industry. with eras tourAfter incredible success, it seems that academics are now ready to dive into the artist’s financial horizons and the business phenomenon.

This class is offered by UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. According to NBC News, the 2024 course will be called “Artistry and Entrepreneurship: Taylor’s Edition” and will begin next spring.

The course syllabus states that:

“Swift’s ability to connect with her audience is unparalleled. Through songwriting, branding and craft, we will explore how art and authenticity create lasting value and a viable enterprise.

Crystal Haryanto, an economics graduate, came to the class and will co-teach with current student, Sophia Lendahl. Haryanto told NBC:

“It will be a cross-section of literature, economics, business and sociology and I think we are studying his impact as an artist as a whole. I want to study his literary devices. But also how those literary devices create meaning.”

The course, which includes interactive lectures, reading and listening assignments, will last for 13 weeks.

Swifties and other netizens have given their opinions about the news:

Fans talk about the content of Taylor’s course. (Image via Twitter/@Popbase) Swifties congratulate the artist on new Berkeley course. (Image via Twitter/@PopBase)

Taylor Swift joins quite a long list of A-list celebrities who have elevated their music and careers by teaching academic courses at institutions that include the Beatles, Madonna, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles.

Details about eras tour

break taylor swift’s record eras tour According to Time Magazine, the artist is on track to earn a staggering $4.1 billion, making it the highest-grossing solo tour in history. The stadium arena experience began on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona and ended on November 23, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. The tour pays tribute to every era of the artist’s illustrious 17-year career.

Each city in which Taylor Swift has performed has seen an increase in revenues from thousands of attendees who traveled from near and far and booked hotels, restaurants and other facilities in anticipation of seeing her perform.

Although there’s a lot to be said about the music, costumes, and production, the impact of the Eraz Tour is clearly reflected in the numbers: earning an estimated $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, and hundreds of millions of streams, according to Time.

This tour has also been included in a film named Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour According to The Guardian, the film premiered at The Grove in Los Angeles on October 11, 2023, and was released in theaters worldwide on October 13. Tickets are available for $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children.

