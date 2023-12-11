'All Russians' will be able to use digital ruble in 2024 – Moscow

Source: petert2/Adobe

The Russian government wants to fast-track the launch of a digital ruble – and now claims all citizens will be able to use the CBDC in 2024.

The Central Bank previously claimed Russians may have to wait until 2027 for a full nationwide rollout.

But in recent weeks, senior government officials have suggested that they favor the early launch of a CBDC.

RBC quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying that “in 2024, all Russians will be able to experience using the digital ruble wallet” for payments.

Siluanov has been enthusiastic about CBDC adoption for some time. He said his ministry would begin administering treasury payments early next year.

The minister said Moscow could use the coin to make welfare payments and issue government subsidies.

Siluanov reiterated his recent CBDC-related statements, claiming that digital ruble “technology” is “rapidly developing.” He said:

“Next year, I am sure we will all be able to open digital wallets and try to make payments in the new currency. This is the same ruble. It can also be exchanged for regular cash and non-cash rubles. […] this is the second one [incarnation] “We all know about the strong Russian ruble.”

The ministry previously indicated it would experiment with “marked” digital ruble-powered child benefits and pensions in 2024.

The minister reiterated these sentiments again in his latest statements. He told attendees of the Russia Exhibition and Forum:

“Digital Ruble [will let us] Know how money is used. [If coins are distributed] As for child benefit payments, they will be spent only on the care of children and not for any other purpose. There is no room for fraud and abuse, which sometimes happens otherwise.”

Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. (Source: Premier.gov.ru [CC BY 4.0]) The Central Bank is becoming more cautious when it comes to setting deadlines on the CBDC rollout.

The bank has so far stayed away from claims that the digital ruble could be used to make cross-border payments.

Until recently, such bold claims were the unique preserve of more enthusiastic senior government figures, who also talked of potential digital ruble-digital yuan interoperability.

But the bank has now started giving indications that it also believes that its coins can be used outside the country also.

On December 7, Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a banking forum that “digital finance tools” – possibly including CBDCs – had “great potential” in the international payments sector.

In January, Siluanov said that foreign traders and nations that want to trade with Russians in crypto are welcome to do so if the coins are more “convenient” for them.

