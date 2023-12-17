The leader of the Vox party, Santiago Abascal, was speaking at the Artezu political festival in Rome, organized by Italian leader Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party.

Advertisement

Both Italian and foreign politicians took the stage on the final day of the Artezu festival, where in her closing speech Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed pride in the festival and reflected on her party’s journey to power.

“We did not come to power as unthinking politicians. We came to power because we have studied for decades, we have listened, we have developed a project, we have talked in depth with Italy.”

He also pointed out that the centre-right “has existed for 30 years because it shared a value system and a similar outlook”.

The Italian premier thanked Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain’s Vox party, whom she said will continue to work with her political family to rapidly advance in Europe.

Abascal also took to the stage where he accused the left in Spain of manipulating his words. He said that all hopes for change in Europe “look to Rome”.

On Saturday the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, also joined Meloni on stage to talk about migration.

They also held a meeting where they agreed on the need to tackle illegal immigration to Europe, and promised to intensify cooperation in the fight against human trafficking.

In a statement released after the meeting, Meloni’s office said that talks with the British Prime Minister “focused primarily on joint work in the field of migration within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in London in April”.

The two leaders reportedly agreed to co-finance an Italian-British project of assisted voluntary repatriation to countries of origin prepared by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for migrants stranded in Tunisia.

The two leaders were joined by Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is seen as a key ally in efforts to manage a steady increase in migrant arrivals to European shores from North Africa.

The three prime ministers reportedly “reiterated the importance of achieving a certain stabilization of the Western Balkans, also building on recent steps taken in the process of EU enlargement in the region”.

Source