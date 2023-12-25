December 25, 2023
All restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day


food Drink

by Alex Mitchell

Published Dec 25, 2023, 8:21am ET

Some IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Getty Images

Do you want to leave the Christmas cooking to someone else and do the tree-tea yourself?

Although many major chains and restaurants will keep their doors closed on December 24 and 25, many places will still be preparing holiday meals yule Had a lot of fun.

Before heading out, double-check operating hours with your local affiliate for national chains, as they often vary by location during the holidays.

Will McDonald’s be open on Christmas? How about other fast food chains?

The Golden Arches will be open on a case-by-case basis throughout the United States on Christmas Eve and Day. Use the McDonald’s store locator for specific operating hours.

The company announced that select Wendy’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve.

Some McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas. getty images

Other fast food joints like Burger King, Taco Bell and Popeyes have different hours this holiday season.

Chipotle will be closed on Christmas, but will be business as usual on December 24th.

Select Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas – with all catering options operating on Christmas Eve.

Cracker Barrel is one of the sit-down restaurants that opens on Christmas Eve. What are some others?

Cracker Barrel to stay open until 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve ZUMAPRESS.com

If you can’t celebrate Christmas without Cracker Barrel biscuits, get up early.

The chain will be open only till 2pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed the next day.

Select Applebee’s restaurants will also be open on Christmas Eve, most with reduced hours.

Select Applebee’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day. Christopher Sadowski

The Cheesecake Factory will also open its doors on the 24th.

If you need something quickly for the holidays, Krispy Kreme locations will be open until 6pm on Christmas Eve. Shops will remain closed on Christmas.

For those who value holiday sweaters more and prefer the company of servers in tank tops, Hooters will be open from 11am to 7pm on Christmas Eve and 4pm on Christmas Day.

Denny’s will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, as well as the Morton’s Steakhouse location.

And Waffle House will be open on Christmas Eve and Day.

Waffle House will be open on Christmas. jetcityimage

  • cracker barrel
  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Applebee’s Select
  • hooters
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • i jump
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  • Krispy Kreme
  • Denny’s
  • Morton’s Steakhouse

    • Will Starbucks be open on Christmas? What else?

    Most Starbucks stores will be open on Christmas. Syrintra – Stock.adobe.com

    If you need caffeine to endure the trip to your in-laws, cheer up!

    Most Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas – individual store hours can be found here.

    Fox reports that many Dunkin’ stores will also remain open, with the chain advising customers to check specific hours through the Dunkin’ app.

  • Denny’s
  • hooters
  • waffle House
  • choose ihop
  • Applebee’s Select
  • starbucks
  • Dunkin’

    • Filed under Applebee’s, Burger King, Chain Restaurants, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Christmas, Cracker Barrel, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fast Food, Hooters, Ihop, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, Popeyes, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, 12/25/23 Went

    load more…

    {{#isDisplay}}{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}} {/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}} {/isSRVideo}}

    Copy URL to share

    Source: nypost.com

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related News

    KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a favorite of institutional owners, who own a 58% stake in the company.

    KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a favorite of institutional owners, who own a 58% stake in the company.

    December 25, 2023
    Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Closes .5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT – Decrypt

    Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Closes $13.5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT – Decrypt

    December 25, 2023

    You may have missed

    KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a favorite of institutional owners, who own a 58% stake in the company.

    KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a favorite of institutional owners, who own a 58% stake in the company.

    December 25, 2023
    Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Closes .5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT – Decrypt

    Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Closes $13.5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT – Decrypt

    December 25, 2023
    A 1930s bungalow puts a Miami Beach spin on Art Deco

    A 1930s bungalow puts a Miami Beach spin on Art Deco

    December 25, 2023
    It's 2024 – How You Can Become the Entrepreneur of Your Life

    It’s 2024 – How You Can Become the Entrepreneur of Your Life

    December 25, 2023
    Experts assess trends and sales in the office market

    Experts assess trends and sales in the office market

    December 25, 2023
    6-year-old boy flying alone gets stuck in wrong Spirit Airlines flight

    6-year-old boy flying alone gets stuck in wrong Spirit Airlines flight

    December 25, 2023