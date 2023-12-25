All restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

food Drink

Published Dec 25, 2023, 8:21am ET

Some IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Getty Images

Do you want to leave the Christmas cooking to someone else and do the tree-tea yourself?

Although many major chains and restaurants will keep their doors closed on December 24 and 25, many places will still be preparing holiday meals yule Had a lot of fun.

Before heading out, double-check operating hours with your local affiliate for national chains, as they often vary by location during the holidays.

Will McDonald’s be open on Christmas? How about other fast food chains?

The Golden Arches will be open on a case-by-case basis throughout the United States on Christmas Eve and Day. Use the McDonald’s store locator for specific operating hours.

The company announced that select Wendy’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve.

Some McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas. getty images

Other fast food joints like Burger King, Taco Bell and Popeyes have different hours this holiday season.

Chipotle will be closed on Christmas, but will be business as usual on December 24th.

Select Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas – with all catering options operating on Christmas Eve.

Cracker Barrel is one of the sit-down restaurants that opens on Christmas Eve. What are some others?

Cracker Barrel to stay open until 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve ZUMAPRESS.com

If you can’t celebrate Christmas without Cracker Barrel biscuits, get up early.

The chain will be open only till 2pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed the next day.

Select Applebee’s restaurants will also be open on Christmas Eve, most with reduced hours.

Select Applebee’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day. Christopher Sadowski

The Cheesecake Factory will also open its doors on the 24th.

If you need something quickly for the holidays, Krispy Kreme locations will be open until 6pm on Christmas Eve. Shops will remain closed on Christmas.

For those who value holiday sweaters more and prefer the company of servers in tank tops, Hooters will be open from 11am to 7pm on Christmas Eve and 4pm on Christmas Day.

Denny’s will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, as well as the Morton’s Steakhouse location.

And Waffle House will be open on Christmas Eve and Day.

Waffle House will be open on Christmas. jetcityimage

Will Starbucks be open on Christmas? What else?

Most Starbucks stores will be open on Christmas. Syrintra – Stock.adobe.com

If you need caffeine to endure the trip to your in-laws, cheer up!

Most Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas – individual store hours can be found here.

Fox reports that many Dunkin’ stores will also remain open, with the chain advising customers to check specific hours through the Dunkin’ app.

