All of Elon Musk's Top Power Players—And a Map of His Empire

Last week, I, along with millions of others, held my breath as we watched SpaceX’s big Starship take off on its second test flight. It looked like it would be a successful launch as the Starship traveled farther than ever before, successfully reaching space and disintegrating shortly after separation from its booster. Was it successful? Absolutely. But SpaceX has a long way to go before it can realize Elon Musk’s dream of colonizing Mars.

SpaceX is one of several companies founded or led by Musk, the billionaire who has launched at least 10 companies in the past quarter. Luck has set out to accomplish its own grand goal: mapping Musk’s myriad ventures. We wanted to show you where all of Musk’s companies that we know of are located. The task was made more complicated because none of them returned our requests for information. Much of the data for our map comes from various companies’ websites, SEC filings, state corporation documents, and press reports.

What we discovered was mesmerizing. Beautifully illustrated by Nicholas Rapp, Fortune’s director of information graphics, our Musk business map shows that his companies span at least six countries: the US, Canada, China, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands. (The Tesla factory in Mexico isn’t built yet, and it’s unclear whether the X offices in London or Singapore are still open.)

Most of Musk’s businesses are US based. The billionaire lived in California with his family for several years, and several of his companies—XAI, Twitter/X, and SpaceX—have facilities there. Musk is also building his own city on several acres of land outside Austin. wall street journal It is also near the facilities or offices of Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX, reported in March.

We also set out to determine who was working for him. Musk is self-made but relies on several trusted advisors or lieutenants to help him build and lead his companies. Again, none of them responded to requests for information. The data for our employee organization chart comes from SEC filings, LinkedIn, state corporation documents, press reports, and Walter Isaacson’s book. Elon Musk,

One powerful player linked to many of Musk’s companies is former Morgan Stanley banker Jared Birchall. There’s also Steve Davis, a former SpaceX engineer who heads The Boring Company but who also led a restructuring at Twitter, now known as X. Perhaps the most famous Musk lieutenant is Gwynne Shotwell, who joined SpaceX in 2002 as vice president of business. Development. She currently oversees day-to-day operations at SpaceX as COO and President. Last year, Shotwell and Mark Jancosa, another Musk lieutenant, were put in charge of overseeing the facility and operations of Starbase, one of four active SpaceX launch sites. (See who else created the SpaceX org chart.)

Musk’s best-known company, Tesla, has relied on several executives to help make it the world’s largest EV maker. Senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering is Andrew Baglino, who is considered a top candidate to succeed Musk. (Baglino, who has spent nearly 18 years at Tesla, is also the company’s most senior engineer after Musk.) Musk famously allows his executives to roam. Consider former ski instructor Omed Afshar, who oversaw the construction of Gigafactory Texas but moved to SpaceX last year. (Find out who created the Tesla org chart here.)

We also have ones for X, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and XAI.

OpenAI Update: Less than a week after OpenAI fired its CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, The company announced They have reached an agreement for Altman to return as CEO with a new initial board. The new board will include former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo. Altman is replacing Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear, who was appointed interim CEO for about 72 hours.

moving on: Scott Shleifer, head of private investments at Tiger Global Management, is transitioning to a senior advisor role at the firm, effective Jan. 1. Information, The story says Shleifer is a co-founder of the private equity investment unit at Tiger and has been the leader of its hedge and venture funds for two decades. Tiger Global was one of several companies that took part in dealmaking during the early days of 2021, but its fortunes reversed in 2022 when net assets under management declined, as my colleagues Jessica Matthews and Anne Schraders report. Has told.

sales promotion: McDonald’s is buying Carlyle Group’s minority stake in the partnership that operates and manages McDonald’s businesses in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal is valued at $1.8 billion, according to a person familiar. According to a statement, McDonald’s will increase its stake in China business from 20% to 48%. The sale is believed to be one of Carlyle’s best private equity deals in China.

venture deals

, lucidlinkA San Francisco-based storage collaboration platform designed to let remote teams connect and collaborate on files has raised $75 million in Series C funding. brighton park capital led the round and participated in Topic, Baseline VenturesAnd Adobe Ventures,

, VivodyneBiotech, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based biotech company that discovers and develops new medicines by testing them on lab-grown human organs, raised $38 million in seed funding. Khosla Ventures led the round and participated in Kairos Ventures, CS Ventures, MBX VenturesAnd bison vc,

, ninetyAtlanta, Ga.-based performance and business management platform, raised $35 million in Series B funding. Blue Cloud Ventures led the round and participated in catalytic investors And Insight Partners,

, advanced electric machinesThe Washington, UK-based designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle motors for cars, trains and industrial machines raised £23 million ($29 million) in Series A funding. legal and common capital And Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital led the round and participated in equal equity, Northstar VenturesAnd others.

, SecretThe New York City-based developer of a tool designed for companies to integrate blockchain features into their apps raised $18 million in Series A funding. Ideal Led the round and was joined by existing investors sequoia capital, Blueyard Capital, basic principlesAnd others.

, WendeluxThe New York City-based AI-powered data insights platform for event marketers and event organizers raised $14 million in Series A funding. Firstmark Capital led the round and participated in Servin Ventures And others.

, MalouA Paris, France-based AI tool designed to help restaurants improve their online reputation, visibility and customer engagement has raised $10.9 million in funding. henQ, blue capital, bertrand gelenspergerAnd others.

, generative engineeringThe London, UK-based developer of software designed to allow engineers to model and test different designs raised €4 million ($4.4 million) in pre-seed funding. EQT Ventures led the round and participated in join capital,

, fair healthThe London, UK-based developer of AI products designed to help hospitals track cash flow and better understand their finances raised £2.5 million ($3.1 million) in seed funding. general catalyst led the round and participated in KHP Ventures And Bertelsmann Investments,

, layer aiA San Francisco-based tool for professional video game art creation, raises $1.8 million in seed funding sports fund, Layton Ventures, GFR FundAnd others.

private equity

– an association led by black Stone And permira agreed to acquire Adevinta ASAAn Oslo, Norway-based online classifieds marketplace, for approximately 141 billion Norwegian crowns ($13.1 billion).

, Antin Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire Consilium Security GroupGothenburg, Sweden-based manufacturer of fire, flame and gas detection systems. nordic capital, Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Sky Partners agreed to acquire a minority stake in trough, a Los Angeles-based brand of truffle-infused products and sauces. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, NDHis a portfolio company of unity partneracquired Stratus Group, a Leawood, Kansas-based tax and accounting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

comes out

, Kolibri Groupis a portfolio company of Gridiron Capitalacquired Medical Research CenterDenver, Colo. Based healthcare training and compliance solutions provider Levin Lichtman Capital Partners, Financial terms were not disclosed.

Other

, merck agreed to acquire Caraway TherapeuticsA Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company is raising up to $610 million to develop treatments for neurodegenerative and rare diseases.

, FGS Global acquired Longview Communications and Public Affairs, a Vancouver, BC-based corporate communications and public affairs firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Source: fortune.com