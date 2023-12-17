All eyes on Texas: Republicans and business leaders condemn court decision denying Kate Cox abortion

With abortion bans in nearly two dozen states, stories like Kate Cox’s will continue to happen. And voters, business leaders and even fellow Republicans aren’t turning a blind eye.

Abortion-rights rally in Austin, Texas on June 25, 2022, a day after the US Supreme Court overturned a landmark 50-year-old decision roe vs wade The case and the federal right to abortion were struck down. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

A case from Texas demonstrates the shocking cruelty and extraordinary extent to which anti-abortion ideologues will deny women access to vital health care. The state Supreme Court intervened last week and denied a woman named Kate Cox’s emergency request for an abortion. Cox was suffering from fetal abnormalities that made her pregnancy impractical and potentially dangerous. The ruling, which forced Cox to leave the state to legally terminate her pregnancy, also angered some Republicans, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

A fundamental part of the conservative rhetoric used to justify strict abortion restrictions is the premise that abortion “harms women.” But as studies and these real-life cases continue to prove, actually the opposite is true: Abortion bans harm women and put their lives at risk — and what’s more, abortion actually helps women. Does.

These are the findings of the Turnaway Study, an unprecedented longitudinal study based on 1,000 women – some of whom had abortions and some of whom were denied abortions. Women who refused abortion experienced worse economic and mental health outcomes than women who were able to have an abortion, and 95 percent of women who had an abortion said it was the right decision.

“The people who are making these decisions understand their circumstances. …When they are no longer able to make these decisions for themselves, their lives and their children’s lives will be significantly worse,” said Diana Green Foster, lead researcher on the Turnaway study. M / s, “We can trust people to make decisions. We must know that if the government restricts people’s ability to make decisions for themselves, it will make their lives difficult.

The adverse effects of abortion bans are felt beyond the women immediately affected. This week, 51 businesses signed an amicus brief in support of 22 women suing Texas over its abortion ban, citing the difficulty attracting employees and doing business in the state. “This is why our economy is suffering,” said Sarah Stewart, the filing’s author at the law firm Reed Smith. The pressure on Texas and other states to impose restrictions will continue to increase.

Most Americans support abortion rights – and as one M / s, A poll earlier this year found that abortion and women’s rights will be deciding factors in the 2024 elections. Candidates who don’t keep this in mind will face serious headwinds – because unfortunately, stories like Cox’s will just keep happening. And voters are not turning a blind eye.

next:

American democracy is at a dangerous juncture – from the end of abortion rights to the lack of pay equality and parental leave, to rising maternal mortality rates and attacks on trans health. Left unchecked, these crises will create widening gaps in political participation and representation. For 50 years, M / s, Building feminist journalism – reporting, rebelling, and telling the truth from the front lines, supporting the Equal Rights Amendment, and centering the stories of those most impacted. Putting everything on the line for equality, we are doubling our commitment for the next 50 years. In return, we need your help, Help M / s, With a donation today – any amount that is meaningful to you, For as little as $5 a month, you’ll receive our e-newsletter, print magazine with action alerts and invitations. M / s, Studio Events and Podcasts, We are grateful for your loyalty and fierceness,

Source: msmagazine.com