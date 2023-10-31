w With the goal of being a “first mover” in Southeast Asia’s emerging fintech landscape, Cecilia Chu traveled from China to Singapore in 2018 to launch YouTrip, a multicurrency wallet. For the former McKinsey consultant, building trust among clients in the region requires a local, home-grown approach with “no shortage of shiny technology”.

“We’re not trying to be a product, a platform that meets needs around the world,” says Chu, who serves as YouTrip’s CEO, in a video interview from the startup’s headquarters in Singapore. “We target Singapore companies very much, and for each of the markets we branch into, we localize our product, we localize the partners we use.”

A focus on Southeast Asia has attracted funding. YouTrip on Thursday announced it has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round from new investor Lightspeed Venture Partners, which has backed the likes of Epic Games, Oyo, and Forbes Asia 100 to esteemed Cosmart. This round brings YouTrip’s total funding to $105.5 million. Utrip declined to disclose the valuation at this round.

“The basis of our investment is [YouTrip’s team] “They’ve really broken consumer trust and brand loyalty,” says Pin Lajindakul, partner at Lightspeed, in a video interview. “It’s the only consumer-focused cross-payment company in the region that has had the time to expand into multiple markets. Has shown potential.”

Logindakul gives credit to YouTrip ,The external level of brand identity aligns with the product experience they provide to consumers’ specific, local challenges. “Many people think of Southeast Asia as one country, but we are actually a region made up of multiple currencies,” she says. “If you grew up here, you’ll realize that currency and exchange rates really permeate our daily conversations… The problem we see is really: How do you find the right foreign exchange rates?”

YouTrip offers its customers in Southeast Asia a virtual and physical debit card that supports payments in over 150 currencies. By working with local currency exchange providers, the startup claims to have eliminated foreign transaction fees and other “hidden fees” from overseas spending. Its app also supports currency exchange for 10 currencies including the Singapore dollar and the US dollar. To date, the YouTrip app has more than 1 million downloads on the Google Play store.

Chu said YouTrip reached profitability in April. For the financial year ending March 2022, the latest financials available, YouTrip’s reported revenue rose 49% year-on-year to S$3.58 million ($2.6 million), while losses widened to S$10 million from S$6.7 million, Per company filing.

The fresh capital will go towards the startup’s regional expansion. Starting with Malaysia, YouTrip plans to expand to the Southeast Asian countries of Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam. Over the next two years, YouTrip says it aims to add an additional 100 employees to its current 150-strong team.

Part of this expansion will focus on YouBiz, the startup’s new B2B services. Launched in 2022, YouBiz offers corporate multicurrency cards to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with less than 1,000 employees. Chu says more than 3,000 businesses have joined YouBiz so far, the majority of which are led by existing YouTrip users.

“I think the entire SME banking and finance sector is a very profound opportunity,” she says. “Due to the large transaction volume, you always have multiple products, and no two companies are ever the same… The SME sector is not only a huge business opportunity, but actually a place where there are many winners Can.”

When asked about the startup’s pivot to the B2B sector, Lightspeed’s Logindakul pointed to other examples of companies building on a strong consumer base to serve businesses, including Southeast Asian internet giant Grab with its Grab. Development of For Business branch is also included. “As a region, we have seen this time and again as a global investor, consumers always innovate first, then SMEs,” says Logindakul, who previously ran Grab’s taxi service in Thailand.

Still, even as YouTrip eyes localization in both consumer and SME markets, the startup may face competition against global fintech startups entering Southeast Asia. Publicly listed London-based fintech Wise, which has a market capitalization of 6.9 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), allows users to create three virtual debit cards for overseas spending. It was launched in Singapore in 2017. Similarly, SoftBank Vision Fund 2-backed fintech giant Revolut in London, valued at $33 billion after an $800 million Series E funding round in July, offers a multicurrency wallet for travelers and businesses that accepts. 160 currencies. In 2019, Revolut launched in Singapore and gained 77,000 users in Southeast Asia within two years, according to the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Other Southeast Asian fintech startups serving SMEs include Singapore-based Thunes, which offers multicurrency debit cards that allow businesses to make payments in 132 countries. Fintech unicorn Airwallex, which has offices in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, allows companies to issue multicurrency cards for employees and track their purchases through an online dashboard.

Existing banks in the region have also unveiled multicurrency debit cards for the convenience of travelers, with Standard Chartered in 2017, HSBC in 2020, and UOB launching such a debit card in 2021.

