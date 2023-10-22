All about the Immutable X Layer-2 solution and its workings

Immutable X was founded in 2018 by James and Robbie Ferguson with Alex Connolly. This scaling solution on the Ethereum blockchain charges no gas fees and is extremely fast with a capacity of up to 9000 transactions per second (TPS). For scalability and security, it uses zero-knowledge proofs, Starkey. Due to all these properties, it provides a seamless experience for non-fungible tokens including gaming assets.

The platform supports ERC-721 and ERC-20 tokens and is tradable via API. The Layer-2 solution focuses on security, reducing gas fees and being user-friendly. Ethereum faces scalability challenges. Transaction costs and confirmation times have increased making it less efficient for users and developers. Immutable

What is Layer-2 scaling solution?

The Layer-2 scaling solution is built on top of the blockchain. Invariant These sit on top of the main blockchain which helps to process transactions more easily and are cost effective. This is possible by using zero-knowledge technology that bundles multiple transactions into a single batch, this reduces gas fees and also increases transaction throughput.

In simple words, it was created to increase the scalability of Ethereum and make it efficient for NFT projects. This layer-2 solution makes minting and trading digital collectibles easier. It provides access to instant trades, games and applications.

It maintains high-level security of NFT projects through a well-organized decentralized ecosystem. Users can create and trade tokens such as ERC-721 and ERC-20 at comparatively low fees. This is helpful for NFT developers because creating digital assets is simple and impactful. It is fully tradable via API.

Immutable It is a Layer 2 protocol for validating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. ZKRolup combines hundreds of transactions into a zero-knowledge proof called the zkSTARK proof.

zkSTARK is a zero-knowledge, concise and transparent knowledge discussion. It is a verification method in which possession is proved without disclosing any important information.

After the transaction is gathered, the proof is sent to the blockchain and validated by the smart contract. zkRollup’s smart contract stores all transaction details at Layer 2 so that proofs can be instantly verified as it does not contain all the data for each transaction.

Therefore, validating a block requires less computational and memory resources. Due to this, gas charges are significantly reduced and it offers higher TPS.

Summary

Immutable This makes trading easier. It has zero gas fees for trading and minting NFTs, thus making it cost effective. It has an energy-efficient design that helps create carbon-neutral NFTs.

Nancy J. Allen is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrencies inspire people to become their own banks and move away from traditional monetary exchange systems. She is also interested in blockchain technology and its functioning.

Nancy J. Latest posts by Alan (view all)

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com