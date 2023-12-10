All about the consumer: Next year's spending party will be over

Photograph: Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters

If this year is all about interest rates, next year is all about the consumer.

Rising interest rates in 2023 were a blow to small businesses, rising from 3.25% to 8.5% in early 2022 – a 20-year high. As a result, many of my small business clients – who typically pay a few points more than Prime if they can get financing – found themselves unable to afford the capital they needed to grow, while many others Had to face credit crunch.

This coming year will be much the same, but the interest rate problem will probably subside as the Fed responds to the slowing economy. But this will present a new problem for small business. Why will the economy slow down? Due to decline in consumer spending.

There’s a lot of data to follow when trying to predict an economy, but everyone knows this truth: Ultimately an economy rides on the shoulders of the consumer. Whether a business is a corrugated container or gasket maker, or sells pizza and gyros, or cleans offices or paints drywall – all products are ultimately purchased by the consumer.

In 2023, and despite high interest rates, sticky inflation, wars, political uncertainty, and volatile energy prices, American consumers keep spending. Retail sales reached an all-time high for the year. The US economy grew at a staggering 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber ​​Monday sales broke records. Big businesses have made more profits than ever before and many small businesses are still looking for more workers to meet demand. Economically, it has been a very good year.

But the consumer cannot always spend. And unfortunately, there are ominous signs that attitudes are already changing.

Retail sales and consumer spending slowed in October. Consumer confidence – according to a closely watched indicator from the University of Michigan – fell for the fourth consecutive month. Small business continues to have confidence in the seller. Retailers are panicking.

“Consumers are facing pressures like higher interest rates, increased credit card debt and lower savings rates [that] “They’ve been left with less discretionary income, forcing them to make compromises,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Ted Decker, CEO of The Home Depot, said, “Like the second quarter, we continued to lose customer engagement with smaller projects and experienced pressure in some big-ticket, discretionary categories.”

More worryingly, credit card defaults have increased and late payments for auto loans have also increased. Household debt is at historic highs. Record high housing affordability is resulting in home sales hitting 30-year lows. Markets are up, but savings rates are down. Key indicators closely watched by the Conference Board are also trending lower due to softening consumer confidence and a decline in new orders. Bankers are pulling back on both business loans and credit card financing.

Economists had predicted a recession in 2023. This never happened. Perhaps it was another unprecedented level of spending due to the extravagance that followed the pandemic. Fomo? YOLO? No one really knows for sure.

But you don’t have to be in one of the hardest-hit industries – like real estate – to know that your entire business is based on the will of the American consumer. And at any time — and for any number of reasons ranging from lower-than-needed pay raises, to exceeding maintainable credit card balances, to rising gas prices — American consumers can put a cap on their spending just as fast. They are spending this year.

My most experienced clients and friends who run businesses know this. They’re certainly grateful for this past strong year. But they are preparing to end the spending party in 2024. They’re conserving cash, reevaluating their overhead and doubling their sales efforts to keep their pipeline full for as long as possible.

They know the consumer spending party will end in 2024. And they’re making sure they’re ready. Keep a close eye on the consumer this year. Your business depends on them.

