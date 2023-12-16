Monica Cruz is a dancer, actress, model and a clothing designer

Nick Harvey/WireImage

Monica Cruz and Penelope Cruz attend a dinner for Agent Provocateur and L’Agent by Nat A. Porter at Sybil Colfax and John Fowler on October 9, 2013 in London, England.

Penelope Cruz and her younger sister, Monica Cruz, are two of a kind — so much so that sometimes they can’t even tell them apart.

“The other day we were sitting together in the back of the car, and I was looking in the rearview mirror and a very strange thing happened: I thought I was looking at my face, and it was hers!” Penelope told Contact Music in 2008 British Vogue,

Born three years apart to the late talk show host Encarna Sanchez and Eduardo Cruz, who died of a suspected heart attack in 2015, the two girls grew up together in a suburb of Madrid, Spain, with their younger brother Eduardo .

Although Penelope eventually left her hometown for the bright lights of Hollywood, the sisters never lost their connection with each other. “We talk all the time and tell each other everything, even though sometimes we have to do it on a Blackberry,” Monica explains. The Daily Mail in 2007.

She also dismissed rumors of sibling rivalry, saying, “I have been brought up to value my family. Penelope and I never fight, we have a really good relationship. When people ask if we argue I feel angry and sad because I can’t imagine having a family any other way.”

Although both women are entertainers, having danced and acted since a young age, Monica told the publication that she has also always maintained her individuality. “V was hyperactive – she wouldn’t sleep or eat – and I was always the quiet child,” she said. The Daily Mail, “I was a good girl – at least until I was 16 or 17!”

Keep reading to learn more about Monica Cruz, Penelope Cruz’s younger sister.

She is three years younger than Penelope

Source