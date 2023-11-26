All about Lux Pascal, Pedro Pascal’s younger sister, actress and transgender activist

From her budding acting career to her sweet relationship with her famous brother, here’s everything you need to know about Pedro Pascal’s little sister Lux.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Pedro Pascal and Lux ​​Pascal attend the New York screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in 2022

The internet’s obsession with Pedro Pascal grew even more when he sweetly shared his support for his younger sister Lux Pascal on the day she publicly came out as a transgender woman in February 2021.

Lux is a rising actress and model who studied theater in her native Chile before graduating from the renowned Juilliard School in New York City in May 2023. She is best known for acting alongside her brother. NarcosAs well as her roles in Spanish language series, 2019 La Jauria, And the movie, 2022 La California.

From her budding acting career to the support she received from her brother during her transition and at important events including her Juilliard graduation, here’s everything to know about Lux Pascal and her close relationship with him. The Mandalorian star.

She grew up in Chile

