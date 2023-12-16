All about Glen Powell's parents, Cindy Powell and Glen Powell Sr.

Glen Powell’s mother and father have made cameos in his films

Paul Morigi/Getty

Glen Powell and his parents Cindy Powell and Glen Powell Sr. attend the 2023 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes event in Washington, DC in November 2023.

Glen Powell isn’t the only movie star in his family – The anyone except you The actor often features his parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cindy Powell, as extras in his hit films.

According to a February 2023 interview texas highwayHis father worked as an executive coach while his mother was a stay-at-home mom. Despite not having much acting experience, it has become a tradition for Glenn to bring his parents to the set. even his hidden data costar, Octavia Spencer, arrived to meet him.

“I’ll never forget when we were working one day, during the cut, he introduced his family,” Spencer said. Dujour. “He said, ‘The Powells are a traveling band. They come to all my sets.’ They all laughed and lit up the room with their signature megawatt smiles.

Glenn Sr. and Cindy married in 1984 and soon after began their close-knit family with the birth of their first daughter, Lauren Powell Whatton, in 1986. They had their only son, Glenn, and their younger daughter, Leslie, in 1988. Powell, in 1992.

Glenn is not shy about his love for his family and the wild things they do.

“I have a huge, rowdy, Texas crew that gets me into all kinds of trouble,” he explained. nylon in 2014. “If you are lucky enough to meet him, you will immediately understand why I am constantly at home and why all my far-fetched and seemingly impossible stories about my family are actually true.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Glen Powell’s parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cindy Powell.

They have been together for over 40 years

