October 27, 2023
All about Brian McKnight’s children


The singer is the parent of a total of 7 children, some of whom he has a complicated relationship with

<p>Brian McKnight/Instagram; Tibrina Hobson/WireImage</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_O5SFqNewgVUfx0XRshCQw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/96a1f0fbed560122e479a8d 4c9073f46″></p> <p>Brian McKnight/Instagram; Tibrina Hobson/WireImage</p> <p>Brian McKnight is the father of seven children, including two stepchildren, with his wife Leilani McKnight.</p><div class=

McKnight has two sons, Brian Jr. and Nico, with former wife Julie McKnight (to whom he was married from 1990 to 2003), as well as a daughter, Brianna McKnight, from a previous relationship.

After tying the knot with his wife Leilani in 2017, the couple welcomed son Kekoa Mateo, who died in infancy, and then their “rainbow baby” son Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., born in January 2023 Happened. Both of them are also raising Leilani’s two children. From a previous relationship.

While McKnight has often spoken fondly of his children with Leilani, his relationships with his three oldest children have been complicated over the years.

In 2019, McKnight addressed his estranged relationship with his children, noting that he “has been there for my kids every step of the way until recently,” clarifying, “I’m not abandoning them. We Have separated.”

Here’s everything you need to know about McKnight’s kids.

Brian McKnight Jr.

<p>Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gUkHHA5ppoaKxksrCuiQCQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTkyOA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/0729312657ca97f4826f0b dc18bbe051″></p> <p>Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty</p> <p>Brian McKnight’s eldest son, he lives with his ex-wife Julie McKnight. During his childhood, Brian attended many events with his father, including the 2000 American Music Awards and various film premieres. Additionally, Brian has performed with his father on several occasions. <em>The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet</em> in 2008.</p> <p>In 2009, McKnight talked about his sons Brian and Nico as they were about to release their debut album titled MCKNIGHT. “They make all the music themselves,” McKnight tells SoulCulture of his sons. “I’m just here to be an executive producer. I am the proudest father on planet Earth.”</p> <p>Brian Jr. is also a father. Recently, he welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Adina in 2022. “I really can’t wait to tell you how much you have completely changed our lives, and how much happiness, acceptance, forgiveness and pure love you have brought to the family my darling girl!” he wrote on Instagram, celebrating his daughter’s first birthday in June 2023. “Your birthday will always mark the beginning of summer time my little Gemini.”</p> </p> <p>In October 2023, the elder McKnight announced that he had legally changed his name to share a name with his newborn son, despite already being “senior” to Brian McKnight Jr.</p> <p>Shortly after, Brian Jr. reacted to the name change on his Instagram Story as he responded to a commenter who said he should also change his name. “I have no shame in the name of my ancestors,” he said, according to screenshots captured by The Source.</p> <p>“We can just pray for that man and my new little brother, who we will all welcome with open arms one day when he finds out who his real family is,” she wrote. “The legacy is not in the names. It is in the character of the people. It will all soon become clear, just who is on the right side of all this, because there is no escaping what is coming.”</p> <h2>Nico McKnight</h2> <p><img class=social media post from the singer, including one from 2012, where she reflected on how fast she was growing up.

In August 2019, McKnight addressed his complicated relationship with his daughter as he spoke about his estrangement with his children.

In the video, McKnight claimed that Briana’s mother blocked him and his wife from all of her social media accounts and “completely isolated her from us.” He also claimed that Briana’s mother only wanted to have a baby with him “for the money.”

In 2020, Briana filed a lawsuit against her father, claiming he “maliciously defamed” her on social media, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. The case was later settled before it went to trial, after McKnight leaked documents showing that he had agreed to pay Briana more than $200K.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel in May 2023, McKnight claimed that his rift with his children was “mutual”. He said that after Brian Jr. and Briana posted about him in 2019, “any path towards reconciliation and accepting them” became a “dead issue” and he changed his will.

Julia McPhee

<p>Brian McKnight/Instagram</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/p0kzLB7ohXluKTberaj3vg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTgzMQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/3358b54e73096ab30dc715f 3e6941434″></p> <p>Brian McKnight/Instagram</p> <p>Julia McPhee is Leilani’s daughter from a previous relationship and McKnight’s stepdaughter. According to her Instagram, she lives in Atlanta after graduating from UC Santa Barbara with a Bachelor of Biological Sciences degree.</p> <p>In June 2021, McKnight expressed his excitement for Julia’s graduation as he posted a photo of her big day. “My daughter, I couldn’t be more proud of you today,” he wrote at the time. “Your mother and I have been with you on this important journey toward your recently earned Bachelor of Biological Sciences degree, and although we had really high expectations for you, you have lived up to them and have more than met them so far. Have gone ahead!!”</p> <p>In 2020, McKnight faced criticism when he thanked Julia for “making me a dad to a girl” despite already being the father of Brianna. “Jules I became a father to a girl because of you and I couldn’t have asked for a better daughter,” McKnight wrote in the caption.</p> <p>He continued, “Meeting you on campus and seeing how happy you are living in this beach house with all your friends for your senior year reminded us of the woman you have grown into and the incredible We are so proud of the student you continue to be.” , “Here’s to you Jules, the perfect daughter I always wanted.”</p> <h2>Jack McPhee</h2> <p><img class=Source



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

October 27, 2023
A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

October 27, 2023
A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023
Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by billion amid crypto trading slowdown

Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by $12 billion amid crypto trading slowdown

October 27, 2023
Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

October 27, 2023
Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

October 27, 2023
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

October 27, 2023