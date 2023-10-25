All about Brian McKnight’s children

The singer is the parent of a total of 7 children, some of whom he has a complicated relationship with

McKnight has two sons, Brian Jr. and Nico, with former wife Julie McKnight (to whom he was married from 1990 to 2003), as well as a daughter, Brianna McKnight, from a previous relationship.

After tying the knot with his wife Leilani in 2017, the couple welcomed son Kekoa Mateo, who died in infancy, and then their “rainbow baby” son Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., born in January 2023 Happened. Both of them are also raising Leilani’s two children. From a previous relationship.

While McKnight has often spoken fondly of his children with Leilani, his relationships with his three oldest children have been complicated over the years.

In 2019, McKnight addressed his estranged relationship with his children, noting that he “has been there for my kids every step of the way until recently,” clarifying, “I’m not abandoning them. We Have separated.”

Here’s everything you need to know about McKnight’s kids.

Brian McKnight Jr.

In August 2019, McKnight addressed his complicated relationship with his daughter as he spoke about his estrangement with his children.

In the video, McKnight claimed that Briana’s mother blocked him and his wife from all of her social media accounts and “completely isolated her from us.” He also claimed that Briana’s mother only wanted to have a baby with him “for the money.”

In 2020, Briana filed a lawsuit against her father, claiming he “maliciously defamed” her on social media, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. The case was later settled before it went to trial, after McKnight leaked documents showing that he had agreed to pay Briana more than $200K.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel in May 2023, McKnight claimed that his rift with his children was “mutual”. He said that after Brian Jr. and Briana posted about him in 2019, “any path towards reconciliation and accepting them” became a “dead issue” and he changed his will.

