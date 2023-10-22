All 15 Leeds secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Here are the 15 Leeds secondary schools currently rated outstanding by Ofsted… (Photo: National World)

Ofsted is responsible for ensuring compliance with educational standards and national standards across the UK. There are dozens of excellent primary schools in Leeds and a handful of secondary schools have joined the exclusive club so far in 2023.

Boston Spa Academy was praised for “nurturing pupils’ talent, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” during its first outstanding inspection, while Farsley Academy was described as “aspirational and visionary” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround. I went.

There are 15 Leeds secondary schools within 10 miles of Leeds city center that are currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Check below and see if your child’s school is on the list…

Notre Dame Sixth Form College in St Mark’s Avenue, Woodhouse was rated outstanding in 2022. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Ruth Gorse Academy in Black Bull Street, near Leeds Dock, was rated outstanding in 2017. (Photo: Dianne Allen)

West Oaks, a SEN all-through primary and secondary school in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated outstanding in 2022. (Photo: Google)

Roundhay School, an all-through primary and secondary in Gledhoe Lane, Roundhay, was rated outstanding in 2013. (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

Cockburn School in Gipsy Lane, Beeston, was rated outstanding in 2022. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Boston Spa Academy in Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby was rated outstanding in 2023. (Photo: Boston Spa Academy)

Allerton High School, in King Lane, Alwoodley, was rated outstanding in 2019. (Photo: National World)

Farnley Academy in Chapel Lane, Farnley was rated outstanding in 2023. (Photo: The Gorse Academies Trust)

Morley Academy in Fountain Street, Morley was rated outstanding in 2013. (Photo: Google)

Garforth Academy in Lydgate Lane, Garforth, was rated outstanding in 2013. (Photo: Google)

Dixon Trinity, an all-through primary and secondary school in Leopold Street, Chapeltown, was rated outstanding in 2022. (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Elliot Hudson College at The White Rose Office Park, Milshaw Park Lane, Leeds was rated outstanding in 2020. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Outwood Grange Academy, located in Pottovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, just outside Leeds, was rated outstanding in 2012. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

St Mary Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, located just outside Leeds in Bradford Road, Menston, Ilkley, was rated outstanding in 2014. (Photo: Google)

Batley Girls’ High School, located just outside Leeds in Batley’s Windmill Lane, was rated outstanding in 2013. (Photo: Google)

