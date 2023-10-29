October 29, 2023


Alina Sosipatrova and Nadia Tveritina Alina Sosipatrova and Nadia Tveritina

Alina Sosipatrova and Nadia Tveritina, the dynamic duo behind Sosa Designs company, have turned their shared passion for interior design into a thriving business. With Sosipatrova’s intuitive understanding of spatial dynamics and Tveritina’s meticulous eye for detail, their collaboration is a blend of contemporary trends, timeless aesthetics and innovative design solutions.

From quaint family homes to luxurious penthouses, Sosa Designs creates personal sanctuaries that tell its clients’ unique stories and aspirations. Their commitment to accessibility in interior design is reflected in their transparent social media strategy, fostering engagement and community.

Furthermore, sustainability is at the heart of his practice. They carefully source items with an emphasis on affordability, functionality, and longevity. By supporting local artisans, sourcing locally, and prioritizing sustainable materials, they reduce their ecological footprint and strengthen the local economy.

One of his projects, the “Intimate Haven of Tranquility” primary bedroom, showcases his design finesse. A rich charcoal accent wall creates an intimate cocoon, while earthy tones and stone elements create warmth and grounding. Texture, plush pillows and throws add depth and character.

Another notable spot, the “Sosa Man Cave”, redefines masculinity with a sophisticated, feminine touch. Rich earth tones and sophisticated colors merge, balancing strength and beauty. Subtle feminine accents, personalization and thoughtful decor create an inviting ambiance.

Sosipatrova and Tveritina’s journey is a testament to shared passion and the power of family ties, resulting in extraordinary design experiences that celebrate love, creativity, and the enduring power of family.

