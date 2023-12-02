Alico, Inc. Noble to attend Capital Markets' 19th annual

FORT MYERS, Florida, December 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Alico, Inc. (“ALICO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, will attend NobleCon19 – Noble Capital Markets’ 19th annual emerging growth equities conference at Florida Atlantic University. The event is being held from December 4 to 5, 2023 at the Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, FL.

about alico

Alico Inc. has over 125 years of experience in agriculture, and currently manages approximately 49,000 acres of citrus groves at 31 locations in 7 counties. Alico remains the top citrus grower in the US and the primary supplier of Tropicana, the nation’s leading orange juice brand. Elico is known for our exceptional care practices in the citrus industry, which has recently resulted in a new partnership with a large citrus grower. Alico will manage their 3,300 acres of citrus groves, with all expenses reimbursed and paid a per-acre management fee for care services.

Alico Inc. will be presenting at NobleCon19 on December 4, 2023 at 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time in Room Four, with a breakout session immediately following the presentation at 4:30 pm. A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the next day on our website at alicoinc.com and as part of the full list of presentations available on the Noble Capital Markets Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and ChannelCheck www. ChannelCheck.com is an investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website, the NobleCon website and ChannelCheck.com for 90 days following the event.

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. About this

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research-driven investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, trader and investment banking and order execution services. In 2005, Noble founded NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown significantly over the past decade.

Learn more about Alico Inc.

Alico, Inc. It primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus growers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the change of our chief financial officer, business strategy, management’s plans and objectives for future operations or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Are not limited to these. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, which are based in part on assumptions made by our management and are expressed in words such as “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, Can be identified from. ,”expects,” “expects,” “could,” “intends,” “goals,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “anticipates, ” “predicts,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. Alico believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but that future results, cannot guarantee levels of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, Alico cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. . These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including These include, but are not limited to: adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and other natural conditions, including the effects of climate change. , Damage and loss to our citrus trees from diseases, including but not limited to citrus greening and citrus canker; Hurricanes and tropical storms lead to our geographic concentration in Florida; any adverse events affecting our citrus business; our ability to maintain our market share in a highly competitive business; future citrus production projections; our reliance on our relationship with Tropicana and our reliance on Tropicana’s relationships with certain third parties; The sale of majority ownership of Tropicana to a French private equity firm resulted in increased risk; supply and demand pricing; developing and implementing our strategic growth initiatives; product contamination and product liability claims; Water use regulations restrict our access to water; changes in immigration laws; risks associated with the acquisition of additional agricultural assets and other businesses; adverse effects from the disposition of our assets; damage to our reputation; Tax risks associated with “Section 1031 exchanges”; carrying out one or more significant corporate transactions; the seasonality of our citrus business; significant competition in our agricultural operations; fluctuations in our earnings as a result of market supply and prices and demand for our products; legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change, or climate change and sustainability; increased labor, personnel and benefit costs; increases in commodity or raw product costs, such as fuel and chemical costs; transportation risks; any changes in or classification or valuation methods employed by county property assessors relating to our real estate taxes; any weakness or instability in the real estate industry; Liability for the use of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and other potentially hazardous substances; Compliance with applicable environmental laws; loss of key employees; material weaknesses and other control deficiencies, including those resulting from the restatement of our financial statements as of September 30, 2021 and the end of certain quarterly periods; the impact of any restatement and any resulting investigative, legal or administrative proceedings; the impact of inflation on our operations, including as a result of the conflict in Ukraine; increased costs as a result of being a public company; System security risks; COVID-19 pandemic; Any loss caused by natural disasters or epidemics; our indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to satisfy our debt obligations; higher interest expense as a result of variable rates of interest for our debt; our ability to continue paying cash dividends; and risks related to repurchases; and other factors described under the sections “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC “) on December 13, 2022 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Any questions can be emailed to: [email protected]

Source: www.globenewswire.com