Alibaba’s value falls below upstart PDD in landmark for China

(Bloomberg) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is set to lose its position as China’s most valuable e-commerce firm to eight-year-old upstart PDD, marking a pivotal moment for the Internet industry at which Jack Ma’s prestigious The company has dominated for more than one period. decade.

Alibaba fell as much as 1.4% in Hong Kong, giving its market value to about HK$1.46 trillion ($187 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations, and was on track to close below US-listed PDD Holdings Inc.’s $188.3 billion. PDD, best known for hit US shopping app Temu and domestic bargain pioneer Pinduoduo, closed nearly 2% higher in New York on Wednesday.

The once-unimaginable shift reflects the turmoil that has engulfed Alibaba in 2020 after Beijing launched a sweeping crackdown on the powerful tech sector by targeting the company and its once outspoken co-founder. It also signals the rise of a generation of upstarts, from PDD to ByteDance Ltd., that are disrupting traditional areas of social media and e-commerce.

On Wednesday, Alibaba’s billionaire co-founder Ma surprised employees when he praised PDD at an internal forum and praised his company’s more than 220,000 employees for adopting the “right direction” and regaining momentum. Encouraged. For many observers, his call to arms – after remaining largely in the background for three years – underlined the seriousness of the situation.

“In hindsight, you could say Alibaba was resting on its laurels, because they had a lot of progress, but they didn’t execute or innovate as fast,” said Way-Sern Ling, managing director of Union Bancaire Privé. ” “When the antitrust stuff came up and they couldn’t use their size to force traders onto their platform, they suddenly were in trouble.”

Alibaba, once China’s best candidate to become a trillion-dollar company, is trading at its lowest level this year, a fraction of its peak in 2020. The company is facing turmoil, both internally and externally, in the form of weaker than anticipated Chinese economic conditions. The recovery and PDD have weakened its once-dominant online retail business.

The company itself has faced turmoil, with the announcement of plans to split the corporation into six smaller pieces. Then-Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang stepped down and the company brought in two old Ma confidants, Joseph Tsai and Eddie Wu, to run the group. Months later, the pair announced they were calling off the highly anticipated spinoff and an $11 billion listing of its cloud arm, a surprise about-face that raised questions about the company’s direction.

PDD, on the other hand, has attracted investors with its combination of impressive growth and aggressive global expansion. The market has chosen to ignore rising marketing costs, which has put pressure on margins.

This week, the company founded by billionaire Colin Huang surged 18% after reporting more than double the revenue growth expected due to the success of Temu as well as penetration at home.

PDD’s growth has outpaced Alibaba’s, underscoring how it has used promotions to lure bargain-hunting consumers at a time of economic uncertainty. Goldman Sachs estimates that during the recently concluded Singles Day shopping festival, PDD recorded a 20% increase in transactions compared to single-digit growth at its rivals.

Part of that meteoric growth stems from Teemu, which has overtaken Shein in sales in just a year and is now considered one of the more disruptive forces in global e-commerce. The site – which follows a similar strategy of cut-rate pricing adopted by Shein as well as PDD’s own Pinduoduo – has expanded into multiple countries.

In contrast, Alibaba first explored overseas markets with AliExpress, the sourcing platform Alibaba.com, and then later with international subsidiaries such as Lazada and Trendyol. But despite years of effort, the sugar business remains by far the largest revenue contributor.

“One could argue that Alibaba had an opportunity and didn’t take it,” Ling said. “But in recent quarters, Alibaba’s international business has actually been growing very rapidly as well, so I think they’re increasing efforts there.”

