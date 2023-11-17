By Donnie Kwok and Casey Hall

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group fell 10% on Friday, citing uncertainties arising from U.S. restrictions on exports to China of semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications. Canceled plans to close the business.

The decline, possibly its biggest one-day decline in more than a year, wiped off nearly $20 billion from the Chinese tech giant’s market value.

It was the first market reaction in Asia after the surprise strategy change was announced late Thursday. The company’s US-listed securities closed down 9%.

“The cancellation of AliCloud’s full spin-off is a negative surprise,” Nomura analyst Shi Jialong said in a note.

Alibaba’s concerns over US export restrictions announced by Washington in October follow similar concerns raised this week by Chinese social media and gaming company Tencent Holdings, which said the restrictions would force it to seek domestically produced alternatives. Will force you.

Alibaba, once Asia’s most valuable stock, was worth about $830 billion at its peak in October 2020, but is now worth less than a quarter as the e-commerce company moves to the center of the action in Beijing’s technology sector. Stepped in and the Chinese economy slowed down. ,

The latest Alibaba news underlines the broader hurdles facing China’s tech companies, with export restrictions making it harder for them to get vital chip supplies from US companies.

In March, Alibaba announced plans to pursue a cloud business as part of the largest restructuring in its 24-year history, which split the company into six units.

Analysts then estimated the cloud division could be valued at $41-$60 billion, but warned that its listing could attract scrutiny from both Chinese and foreign regulators due to the scope of data it managed.

The Hangzhou-based company also put listing plans for its Freshippo grocery business on hold when it announced its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Analysts also said Thursday’s news that the family trust of Alibaba co-founder and former chief Jack Ma planned to sell 10 million American depositary shares in Alibaba was likely to weigh on shares.

“Despite no longer being involved in operations, we believe (Ma) selling Alibaba at a low valuation could hurt sentiment,” UBS analyst Kenneth Fong said in a note.

Focus on AI

On Thursday, Alibaba Chairman Joseph Tsai said in a post-earnings call that the company will now focus on growing its cloud business and providing investment for its artificial intelligence (AI) drivers.

Some analysts said the reversal on the spin-off would help Alibaba advance AI.

“The company believes that the chip ban could have a material and adverse impact on its ability to offer products and services in the long term. But (it) is considering the growing demand for AI computing in China to expand the cloud unit It also points to the increasing importance of maintaining US Tiger Research analyst Bo Pei said.

LSEG data showed Alibaba reported second-quarter revenue of 224.79 billion yuan ($31.01 billion), in line with the 224.32 billion expected by analysts.

Alibaba Chief Executive Eddie Wu elaborated on the company’s future strategy on the call, saying each of its businesses will face the market more independently and that they will differentiate between “core” and “non-core” businesses. Will do a strategic review for. ,

The company said it would pursue the listing of Cainyao, Alibaba’s logistics arm, which filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering in September.

It is also preparing external fundraising for its international digital commerce unit, which houses overseas platforms such as Lazada and Alibaba.com.

(Reporting by Donnie Kwok and Josh Yeh in Hong Kong, Casey Hall and Gu Li in Shanghai; Writing by Anne Marie Rowntree and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

