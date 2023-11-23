Alibaba's stock fell so much that Jack Ma reversed plans to sell shares to fund his other investments.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma backed off from plans to sell shares in the company.

The Chinese tech giant’s stock crashed last week after it canceled plans to spin off its $11 billion cloud business.

Ma’s family trust was scheduled to sell 10 million shares this week.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma last week reversed plans to sell the company’s stock after its stock price declined.

The Chinese tech giant last Thursday canceled plans to spin off its $11 billion cloud business. The company’s stock sank in reaction, wiping out $26 billion in value in two days.

Ma’s family trust was set to sell 10 million American depositary shares of the company worth $870 million on Tuesday. Regulatory filings for the sale were also made public on Thursday, affecting investor confidence.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that company employees were also concerned by Ma’s move.

But according to media reports, Alibaba is bolstering employees’ confidence with an internal memo assuring them that Ma “has not sold a single share”.

“Ma’s office has issued a statement saying Ma will hold on to his Alibaba stake. This is a fact and not mere pretense,” Chief People Officer Zhen Jiang Fang said in the note, according to Bloomberg.

Ma’s family office was planning to use the money to invest in agriculture and charity, Jiang said.

But Ma is not selling the stock because its current price is lower than its true value, she said in the memo. He said the timing of the revelations was a “coincidence” that led to a “serious misunderstanding”.

On Friday, Ma’s office told the South China Morning Post that he was “very positive” about Alibaba. Alibaba owns SCMP.

Ma has been selling his Alibaba stake since leaving the company’s board in 2020. He stepped down as CEO in 2019.

Last week’s share selloff was Alibaba’s sharpest in the past year. The stock decline has reduced Ma’s wealth by about $30 billion — down 9% year to date, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ma, who was once Asia’s richest man, was worth $60 billion at the peak of his fortune in late October 2020.

Alibaba’s share price has been under pressure since Ma’s criticism of Beijing in late 2020 triggered a backlash against his companies. The tech titan – known for his flamboyant personality – also disappeared from public view.

Separately, China also cracked down on the country’s tech sector in 2020, wiping $1.1 trillion off the market value of its Big Five tech companies: Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, Baidu and JD.com as of July — before Beijing Indicated the easing of regulatory action in the same month.

Alibaba shares in the US closed flat at $78.96 on Wednesday. They have declined 10% so far this year.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Source: www.businessinsider.com