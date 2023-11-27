Alibaba’s Jack Ma is moving into the food business

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has a new business. Andrew Burton/Getty Images

For years, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has been the poster boy of China’s tech industry — but it looks like he’s moving into the food business.

According to media reports, Ma on Wednesday launched a company called “Hangzhou Ma Kitchen Food” in the city where Alibaba is based. Hangzhou is also Ma’s hometown.

The company’s registered capital is 10 million Chinese yuan, or $1.4 million, the Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post reported, citing the official National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, a corporate registry.

Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food is wholly owned by Ma’s investment vehicle, Hangzhou Dajingtou. Number 22 Art and Culture. According to SCMP, the company is involved in the sale of pre-packaged food and processing and retailing of agricultural products.

Ma’s interest in agriculture appears to have increased in the wake of the government crackdown on his businesses, which began in 2020. angry beijing With a critical speech about China’s financial-regulatory system.

Tech Titan – known for his outspokenness bright Personality – Disappeared from public view for two years after the action. His personal wealth also sank and his companies lost hundreds of billions of dollars. Since then he has kept a low profile and makes only rare public appearances.

Instead, over the past few years, he has been traveling around the world studying agrotech.

In October 2021, Ma was in Spain learning about technology related to agriculture and environmental issues. have also traveled to Netherlands , Japan And Thailand To study Agrotech.

In May, Tokyo College announced Ki Ma will take up a teaching position researching sustainable agriculture and food production.

In January, he was in Thailand, where he dined with Supakit Cheravanont, chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, a major animal feed producer.

Ma retired from Alibaba in 2019. His foundation, the Jack Ma Foundation, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Correction: November 27, 2023 – An earlier version of this story said Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food had a registered capital of 10 million Chinese yuan, or $1.4 billion. That’s $1.4 million, not $1.4 billion.

