Alibaba’s Jack Ma has a new company that sells pre-packaged food

Alibaba Group Holding co-founder Jack Ma has launched a new venture that sells pre-packaged food, corporate data shows, a sign that the billionaire is taking advantage of his post-retirement focus on the agriculture sector. Are expanding in the areas.

The company, whose name means “Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food” in English, was incorporated on Wednesday in Hangzhou, the hometown of Ma and his business empire, according to the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, the official business registry information platform.

With a registered capital of 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million), it is wholly owned by Hangzhou Dajingtou No. 22 Arts and Culture, another of the enterprises established in 2019 for investment deals in China, with Ma Has 99.9 percent stake.

According to Ma’s Kitchen, the company’s business scope extends to the sale of pre-packaged food and primary processing and retailing of food agricultural products.

Jason Pau – executive director of international programs at the Jack Ma Foundation, the billionaire’s philanthropic organization founded in 2014 – is listed as the company’s executive director and general manager. Xu Shi, another former executive of Ma’s foundation, is a supervisor of the new company, according to Chinese media reports, citing information from corporate registry data provider Tianyancha.

The Jack Ma Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Ma’s latest venture was interpreted by some as a move to offer ready meals, an industry that is booming in China as investors seek to take advantage of changes in lifestyle during the pandemic. A Chinese media outlet on Saturday cited a WeChat post from a former Ma aide as saying the company’s reference to pre-packaged meals did not mention pre-cooked meals.

According to a report by iiMedia Research, the domestic ready-meal industry is expected to have sales of about 510 billion yuan this year, which is likely to double over the next three years.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma (second from right) at Oshima Station of Kindai University’s Aquaculture Research Institute in the Hokkaido region of northern Japan. Photo: Handout

Ma, who stepped down as Alibaba chairman on his 55th birthday in 2019, has focused his attention on agriculture and education in recent years. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Maaz Kitchen is the latest of several new incorporated entities that are part of the entrepreneurs’ bet on agriculture. In July, Ma was found to be behind a fisheries and agriculture start-up called 1.8m Marine Technology, which had a registered capital of 110 million yuan. Its business scope includes aquatic products, food and food processing.

The same day, Ma’s family trust announced plans to sell US$870 million in Alibaba shares, sparking rumors about the billionaire’s confidence in the company and possible layoffs, leading to denials from the company and Ma’s office. Zhen Jiang, Alibaba’s chief people officer, explained in an internal letter earlier this week that Ma wants to use the money to support his agricultural technology and philanthropy initiatives, but he has not yet sold any Alibaba shares. is because the stock is “very undervalued right now”.

