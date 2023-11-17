Alibaba's Hong Kong shares fall 10% after cloud unit spin-off closes

The Alibaba Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China on July 6, 2023. Reuters/Eli Song/File Photo Get licensing rights

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group (9988.HK) fell 10% on Friday after it scrapped plans to spin off its cloud business over exports of artificial chips to China. Cited uncertainties due to US sanctions. intelligence applications.

The stock opened down 7.8% and then extended its losses to 10.3% by mid-morning, on track for its biggest one-day decline in more than a year.

It was the first reaction in Asia after the surprise strategy change was announced late Thursday. The company’s US-listed securities closed down 9%.

“The cancellation of AliCloud’s full spin-off is a negative surprise,” Nomura analyst Shi Jialong said in a note.

Alibaba’s concerns over U.S. export restrictions announced by Washington in October follow similar concerns raised this week by Chinese social media and gaming company Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), which said the restrictions would limit its domestically produced goods. Will force you to look for alternatives.

Alibaba, once Asia’s most valuable stock, was worth about $830 billion at its peak in October 2020, but is now worth less than a quarter as the e-commerce company moves to the center of the action in Beijing’s technology sector. Stepped in and the Chinese economy slowed down. ,

The latest Alibaba news underscores the broader hurdles facing China’s big tech companies as export restrictions make it harder for them to get crucial chip supplies from U.S. companies.

In March, Alibaba announced plans to pursue a cloud business as part of the largest restructuring in its 24-year history, which split the company into six units.

Analysts then estimated the cloud division could be valued at $41-$60 billion, but warned that its listing could attract scrutiny from both Chinese and foreign regulators because of the amount of data it manages.

Focus on AI

On Thursday, Alibaba Chairman Joseph Tsai said in a post-earnings call that the company will now focus on growing its cloud business and providing investment for its artificial intelligence (AI) drivers.

Some analysts said the reversal on the spin-off would help Alibaba advance AI.

“The company believes that the chip ban could have a material and adverse impact on its ability to offer products and services in the long term. But (it) is considering the growing demand for AI computing in China to expand the cloud unit It also points to the increasing importance of maintaining US Tiger Research analyst Bo Pei said.

The Hangzhou-based company also put listing plans for its Freshippo grocery business on hold when it announced its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

LSEG data showed Alibaba reported second-quarter revenue of 224.79 billion yuan ($31.01 billion), in line with the 224.32 billion expected by analysts.

Alibaba Chief Executive Eddie Wu elaborated on the company’s future strategy on the call, saying each of its businesses will face the market more independently and that they will differentiate between “core” and “non-core” businesses. Will do a strategic review for. ,

Reporting by Donnie Kwok and Josh Yeh in Hong Kong, Casey Hall in Shanghai; Written by Anne Marie Rountree and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

