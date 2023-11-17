Alibaba stock continues to slide as analysts rush to cut targets after spinoff closes

Alibaba stock was on track for a second day of losses after the Chinese tech giant revealed on Thursday that new US export restrictions on chips are hurting its cloud computing business so much that it canceled plans to spin off the division.

Shares of Alibaba (ticker: BABA) were down 2.6% in Friday trading, adding to the pain after the stock fell 9.1% on Thursday, its worst daily performance in more than a year.

Alibaba’s better-than-expected quarterly results released on Thursday were completely overshadowed by the surprise news that it has canceled the much-anticipated spinoff of its cloud computing division, which also includes its efforts in artificial intelligence (AI).

The extension of US chip export controls in October – a bid by the White House to limit China’s access to critical technology such as AI – “will have a material impact on Cloud Intelligence Group’s ability to offer products and services and perform under existing contracts.” and could have an adverse impact, Alibaba said, “having a negative impact on our operating results and financial condition.” The company said the spinoff of the cloud arm to shareholders has been postponed as a result of the division’s bleak prospects.

This is bad news for Alibaba stock for two reasons. One, the group has revealed that its most exciting and growth-oriented division is facing an uncontrolled material impact. Two, the cloud spinoff was at the center of Alibaba’s ambitious plan announced earlier this year to restructure itself from a conglomerate to a holding company to unlock value for shareholders. not anymore.

Wall Street hasn’t blinked, with analysts rushing to cut their price targets on Alibaba shares, even as many have maintained their buy ratings on a stock that has suffered from three years of underperformance, largely due to As a result of regulatory issues.

“We believe the stock sold off ~10% as some investors exited and focused on China’s macro recovery. “We find Alibaba to be an attractive turnaround story,” said Mizuho analyst James Lee. Sum-of-the-parts investors refer to people who may have bought Alibaba stock after the spinoff was revealed – a trade based on the possibility that shares would rise if the cloud division achieved a higher valuation on its own. Will reduce group discounts.

Lee’s team at Mizuho cut its price target on Alibaba to $87.07 from $120. The stock closed at $79.11 on Thursday.

“Not making any further efforts on a cloud spinoff was a blow to its capital management plan,” said Fan Jiang, an analyst at Benchmark. “It was undoubtedly a disappointing quarter; “However, we do not see any structural fundamental change.” Benchmark maintains its buy rating with a $150 price target – which is still a bullish call.

Other analysts have mostly followed suit in lowering their expectations, with 22 analysts surveyed by FactSet cutting their price targets on Alibaba stock after Thursday’s news.

