(Bloomberg) — The surprise decision by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to cancel the spinoff of its cloud division is offering a new reason for investors to sell China tech stocks in an earnings season that delivered mixed results.

Alibaba fell 10% in Hong Kong on Friday after it withdrew plans to spin off and list its $11 billion cloud business due to US sanctions on advanced semiconductor sales to China. The announcement followed a similar warning from peer Tencent Holdings Ltd. on the impact of chip trade restrictions.

Overall, the anticlimactic results suggest that the fundamentals are still not strong enough to renew investor confidence in China’s technology. The country’s economic malaise and more frugal consumer spending remain a concern, while the trade dispute with the US has hindered the shift to more cutting-edge technologies.

Alibaba’s core business of selling goods online to Chinese customers reported lower-than-expected sales amid the country’s sluggish recovery. In addition to killing the cloud spinoff, the company also said it was suspending the listing of popular grocery business Freshippo.

Alex Yao, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note, “We think the domestic e-commerce growth outlook has weakened and the volume of value-unlocking capital markets activities has decreased following Alibaba’s results. “

While some other companies have surpassed consensus earnings estimates, troubling signs still remain. Tencent shares have been on a tear since Wednesday’s better-than-expected earnings, as analysts pointed to underwhelming advertising revenue and less-than-exceptional game sales. JD.com Inc. and NetEase Inc. Has seen a slight rise after good results. Most major Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, were up in early trading on Monday.

“No matter what the earnings look like, the hurdle for these companies is that they have reached their limits in terms of domestic growth,” said Xu Dawei, fund manager at Jintong Private Fund Management in Beijing. “They haven’t got a big source of international growth yet, and new cloud and AI businesses are up in the air, which means we see them primarily as a rebound business for now.”

In short, the outlook seemed to be starting to clear up, as relaxed regulations on sports, corporate cost cuts and already low estimates raised expectations of a positive surprise. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose nearly 10% in the first half of November. However, the mood quickly changed with the earnings report.

China’s onshore traders have exercised caution by selling stocks including Tencent for profits during the busy earnings week. Foreign investors may also not provide much support. Three-quarters of Asia fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp expect China stocks’ long-term decline to continue and the market to remain in a net underweight position, according to a note last week.

“Big tech names typically need international inflows to boost stock prices,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, fund manager at GAM Investment Management. “Many international investors are still focused on macro and geopolitics and no longer pay attention to company fundamentals in the short term.”

On the positive side, Hang Seng Tech’s earnings estimates have bounced back from April lows. But the latest earnings may pose a hindrance going forward.

Certainly the decline in stock prices has made them cheap, with the Hang Seng Tech gauge trading at 19 times forward earnings estimates, well below its five-year average of 28 times. But some professionals see risks in the negotiations.

“Some of these China tech stocks are no longer growth stories, but turnaround trades that are dependent on valuation recovery,” said Liu Minyu, investment specialist for Asian and Greater China equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Hong Kong. “Although these conditions are short-term, they can be quickly reversed if change does not occur.”

