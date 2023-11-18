Alibaba says US chip sanctions bleak its cloud computing prospects

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) fell nearly 10% in Hong Kong today after it announced that it will not proceed with the spinoff of its cloud group to Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services. Competes with. As is the case with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure.

Cloud Intelligence Group will not be publicly listed due to US chip export restrictions

Alibaba revealed that it will not list its cloud computing segment which is the infrastructure of the digital economy due to US chip restrictions. The US has stymied chip supplies from US companies to Chinese companies by restricting exports, hurting Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and its advanced AI-focused flagships, the H800 and A800, and also creating uncertainty for the prospects of Alibaba’s cloud arm. Made difficult to obtain. On which the Chinese titan decided to postpone its spinoff plan.

Quarterly Highlights

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Alibaba’s revenue rose 9% year-on-year to 224.79 billion yuan ($31.47 billion), beating expectations, with net income attributable to shareholders of 27.7 billion yuan ($3.8 billion). Nevertheless, Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai assured that the company had never been in a better financial position to invest in the growth of its business as it ended the quarter with net cash of $63 billion.

Alibaba has flagged the impact of US chip sanctions, resulting in a decline in its stock. As for its quarterly report, which is seen as a sign of the health of Chinese consumers, its bottom line was below estimates, but its top line was in line with analysts’ expectations. Overall, although there was no bounce back after COVID-19 lockdowns ended due to other structural challenges and the property crisis coupled with China’s recovery, Tsai said that despite global uncertainty, the operating environment has improved and is more stable. Alibaba also revealed that it recorded healthy year-on-year user growth across its Taobao and Tmall domestic online shopping sites. CEO Eddie Yongming WU said that moving forward, Alibaba will conduct a strategic review of its businesses to differentiate core businesses that drive long-term demand. Focus and commitment from noncore operations.

AI is at the center of its strategic direction

Alibaba said AI is a big part of its strategy going forward, but there’s already competition on that front from Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) as well as US tech titans, namely Amazon. There is a crowd of. , Meta Platform (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) owned Google and Microsoft backed OpenAI. Interestingly, Baidu, one of the leading AI firms, this week warned about the consequences of China rushing to develop AI models. On Wednesday, Baidu CEO Robin Li warned that rushing to develop large language models could result in a waste of resources. The Baidu CEO advised companies to focus on developing practical applications because many companies that are developing these models have not yet found a viable business model. Last month, Baidu introduced the latest version of its generative AI model Ernie 4.0. Additionally, Baidu opened Ernie to public use in August. AI is a big part of Alibaba’s cloud computing unit, which is probably why the unexpected announcement of a spinoff overshadowed its quarterly results, which weren’t bad at all.

